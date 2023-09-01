Confirmation

Spain's men's coach asks for forgiveness for applauding Luis Rubiales

Coach of Spain's men's national team asked for forgiveness for applauding the claim by Luis Rubiales that he was the victim of a smear campaign from "false feminists"

Spain Football Team coach

Spain Football Team coach

AP Barcelona
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2023 | 10:59 PM IST
The coach of Spain's men's national soccer team asked for forgiveness Friday for applauding the claim by Luis Rubiales that he was the victim of a smear campaign from "false feminists" following an uproar after he kissed a player on the lips at the Women's World Cup.
"I don't think I have to resign, I think I have to ask for forgiveness," Spain coach Luis de la Fuente said in Madrid in his first public appearance since Rubiales kissed Jenni Hermoso on August 20 after the final in Sydney, Australia.
"I made a human error. It was inexcusable."

De la Fuente was speaking one week after he clapped several times during an emergency general assembly of the Spanish soccer federation when Rubiales, the organisation's president, refused to step down as was expected. Rubiales' speech included claims that Hermoso had consented to his kiss during the awards ceremony a claim she has denied and against what he called the "scourge" of feminism in Spain.

Interim federation president Pedro Rocha, who Rubiales arranged to be his provisional successor, has said that the federation completely backs De la Fuente.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 01 2023 | 10:59 PM IST

