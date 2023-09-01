Spain's men's coach asks for forgiveness for applauding Luis Rubiales

The coach of Spain's men's national soccer team asked for forgiveness Friday for applauding the claim by Luis Rubiales that he was the victim of a smear campaign from "false feminists" following an uproar after he kissed a player on the lips at the Women's World Cup.

"I don't think I have to resign, I think I have to ask for forgiveness," Spain coach Luis de la Fuente said in Madrid in his first public appearance since Rubiales kissed Jenni Hermoso on August 20 after the final in Sydney, Australia.

"I made a human error. It was inexcusable."



De la Fuente was speaking one week after he clapped several times during an emergency general assembly of the Spanish soccer federation when Rubiales, the organisation's president, refused to step down as was expected. Rubiales' speech included claims that Hermoso had consented to his kiss during the awards ceremony a claim she has denied and against what he called the "scourge" of feminism in Spain.

| Spain men's head coach Luis de la Fuente has asked for "forgiveness" for applauding Spanish football federation president Luis Rubiales during a speech last Friday. pic.twitter.com/2iqzCssAgD

Interim federation president Pedro Rocha, who Rubiales arranged to be his provisional successor, has said that the federation completely backs De la Fuente.