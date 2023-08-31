Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (-0.39%)
64831.41 -255.84
Nifty (-0.48%)
19253.80 -93.65
Nifty Smallcap (0.36%)
5619.40 + 20.35
Nifty Midcap (0.11%)
39118.65 + 41.10
Nifty Bank (-0.55%)
43989.15 -243.45
Heatmap

Champions League 2023-24 full schedule, teams, live streaming in India

Arsenal and Manchester United make their Champions League comebacks as the group stage draws were announced on Thursday, August 31, 2023

Uefa Champions League 2023-24

Uefa Champions League 2023-24

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2023 | 11:29 PM IST
Follow Us

Also Read

UEFA Super Cup final, Man City vs Sevilla live match starts at 12:30 AM IST

ARS vs MNC Highlights: Arsenal win their 17th Community Shield Trophy

Hockey: Asian Champions Trophy schedule, IND vs PAK timing, live telecast

Asia Cup 2023 full schedule, match timing, venues, live streaming in India

IRE vs IND T20s full schedule, match timings (IST), squads, live streaming

Scoreless for first time in Lionel Messi era, Inter Miami ties Nashville

Durand Cup final: It's Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal on 'Super Sunday'

No Ronaldo, Neymar, Benzema in Champions League: Uefa chief quashes rumours

EPL: Sauna, nose taping, special glasses part of Haaland's sleeping routine

Manchester City's "Happy Onam" Instagram post in Malayalam goes viral

Topics : Uefa Champions League Manchester United football Champions League BS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 31 2023 | 11:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesBangladesh vs Sri Lanka Playing 11Maurti Suzuki Share PriceG20 Summit in DelhiAdani Group - HindenburgMalaysia National Day 2023

Companies News

Amazon inks pact with India Post for exporters; launches digital assistantMarket regulator Sebi examined funds named by OCCRP in Adani Group probe

Election News

EX-BRS MLA Aravind Reddy expresses disappointment over ticket distributionCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

G20 Summit in Delhi: All you need to know about restrictions in the cityG20 India mobile app is a pocketbook of events leading to the summit

Economy News

India's Russian crude imports decline sharply in Aug to lowest in 7 monthsMcDonald's, Domino's and 200 others now face a Rs 30,000 cr tax demand
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon