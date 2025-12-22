Monday, December 22, 2025 | 03:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Top 10 unforgettable footballing moments that took place in 2025

From the season of firsts for teams to nations losing a footballing gem, the rollercoaster football calendar year was something different for the fans.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2025 | 3:44 PM IST

The year 2025 in football was a rollercoaster, filled with incredible comebacks, historic wins, and some heartbreaks that shook fans worldwide. From teams ending long trophy droughts to players achieving personal milestones, this year had it all. Let’s look at the top footballing moments of 2025.
 
UEFA Champions League Final: Paris Saint-Germain 5-0 Rout of Inter Milan
 
After years of attempts, Paris Saint-Germain finally lifted the UEFA Champions League trophy under the guidance of manager Luis Enrique. Their dominant 5-0 victory over Inter Milan showcased PSG as the leaders of European club football. Players like Vitinha and Ousmane Dembele shone through in a night of fluid and attacking football, cementing Enrique’s status as France Football Manager of the Year.
 
 
Inter Milan Snatches Victory Away from Barcelona
 
The Champions League semi-final second leg at the San Siro delivered football drama reminiscent of Barcelona’s 2017 comeback against PSG. Inter Milan staged a last-minute equalizer to make it 6-6 on aggregate and then won in extra time with David Frattesi scoring the decisive goal in the 99th minute. The historic victory secured Inter’s place in the final, crushing Barcelona’s hopes once again.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal Lift Second UEFA Nations League Title
 
Cristiano Ronaldo added another international title to his illustrious career as Portugal defeated European champions Spain 5-3 on penalties after a 2-2 draw. Ronaldo also scored during the match, showcasing Portugal’s squad depth and confirming their status as strong contenders for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. 
 
Hosted in the United States ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the first edition of the revamped FIFA Club World Cup saw 32 teams battle for supremacy. Chelsea stunned European champions PSG with a 3-0 victory in the final, thanks to a tactical masterclass by Enzo Maresca. Despite this triumph, injuries and inconsistent form hampered Chelsea at the start of the new season.
 
Liverpool Break Premier League British Record for Isak
 
Liverpool enjoyed a title-winning season under manager Arne Slot and further strengthened their squad in the summer transfer window. The Reds broke the Premier League British transfer record by signing Swedish striker Alexander Isak from Newcastle United for £130 million, including add-ons, marking a statement signing for the club’s ambitious plans.
 
A Comeback Story Like Any Other – Dembele Wins Ballon d’Or 2025
 
French forward Ousmane Dembele staged one of the greatest comebacks in football history by winning the FIFA Ballon d’Or. After battling injuries that once threatened his career, Dembele led PSG to Ligue 1, the French Super Cup, and the Champions League title. His emotional award ceremony in Zurich was a proud moment for the French star.
 
Diogo Jota’s Sad Demise
 
Tragedy struck football as Portugal and Liverpool forward Diogo Jota died in a car accident in Spain, alongside his brother Andre Silva. The Portuguese forward had a stellar season, winning both the Premier League with Liverpool and the UEFA Nations League with Portugal, leaving fans and the football community in shock.
 
Neymar Saves Santos from Relegation
 
Neymar returned to his boyhood club Santos and delivered a series of brilliant performances that helped the team avoid relegation. Despite playing through injury, the Brazilian superstar’s creativity, playmaking, and goal-scoring ensured crucial victories for Santos, while he now prepares for the 2026 FIFA World Cup following knee surgery.
 
Manchester United’s Europa League Comeback at Old Trafford
 
Manchester United demonstrated their trademark resilience with a dramatic Europa League comeback against Lyon. Trailing 4-2 on aggregate in extra time, United scored two stoppage-time goals courtesy of Kobie Mainoo and Harry Maguire, sending Old Trafford into raptures. Unfortunately, the joy was short-lived as Tottenham Hotspur defeated them 1-0 in the final.
 
Tottenham’s First Major Trophy
 
The season of firsts continued as Tottenham Hotspur finally claimed their first major trophy by winning the 2025 Europa League. Brennan Johnson’s first-half goal proved decisive, with Micky Van de Wen making a heroic goal-line save to preserve the lead. Heung Min Son lifted his first trophy with Spurs, solidifying his status as a club legend.

First Published: Dec 22 2025 | 3:44 PM IST

