Monday, December 15, 2025 | 10:13 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Football News / Kane heroics prevent Bayern's first Bundesliga loss against Mainz

Kane heroics prevent Bayern's first Bundesliga loss against Mainz

Harry Kane has rescued Bayern Munich from an embarrassing home defeat to the last-placed team in the Bundesliga.

Harry Kane

Harry Kane

AP Berlin
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 10:07 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Harry Kane has rescued Bayern Munich from an embarrassing home defeat to the last-placed team in the Bundesliga.

The England forward scored a penalty in the 87th minute for Bayern to draw 2-2 with Mainz on Sunday. Bayern is the runaway league leader and yet to lose a game.

The visitors were playing their first league game under new coach Urs Fischer, back in the Bundesliga after enjoying great success with Union Berlin. Fischer was appointed last week to replace Bo Henriksen after Mainz's dismal start.

Bayern dominated from the start and Lennart Karl the team's newest star opened the scoring in the 29th when he was well placed for a tap-in to Serge Gnabry's cross.

 

It was Bayern's 50th Bundesliga goal of the season, a record after just 14 rounds of the league.

Also Read

Inter Milan

Inter Milan surge to Serie A summit after Milan and Napoli slip up

Lionel Messi, Messi

Messi in Delhi today: Traffic advisory issued for Arun Jaitley Stadium area

Kylian Mbappe, Kylian, Mbappe

Returning Mbappe on target as Real Madrid secure win over Alaves

Lionel Messi's India Tour

Messi India Tour 2025 Day 3: What fans can expect from Delhi leg of event?

Messi

Messi's India outing: Laser-lit skylines, packed stadiums, frenzied fanspremium

But the home team failed to make more of its superiority and was shocked before the break when defender Kacper Potulski equalized. It was the 18-year-old Polish youth international's first Bundesliga goal in just his second league appearance.

The visiting fans were in dreamland when Lee Jae-sung scored with a header to Stefan Bell's deep cross in the 67th, but there was still plenty of time for Bayern to respond.

Vincent Kompany sent on Senegal forward Nicolas Jackson for his last appearance before going to Morocco for the Africa Cup of Nations starting Dec. 21. Canada's Alphonso Davies had already gone on for his first league appearance in nine months after recovering from a serious knee injury.

Potulski was penalized for holding Kane and the England forward dusted himself off for what was his league-leading 17th goal of the season.

Mainz managed to hold on for seven minutes of stoppage time to celebrate what felt like a win.

Bayern is now nine points clear of second-placed Leipzig, which lost to Union Berlin on Friday.

Another Bundesliga stunner  Freiburg forward Lucas Hler scored with a spectacular bicycle kick to hold 10-man Borussia Dortmund to a 1-1 draw.

Hler stopped Christian Gnter's cross with his left boot, then turned and struck the ball with his right to send the ball in off the right post in the 75th minute, denying Dortmund the chance to move second.

The goal came a day after Bayer Leverkusen's Martin Terrier scored a contender for goal of the season on Saturday.

Dortmund had Jobe Bellingham sent off in the 53rd for a foul on Philipp Treu, who would have been through alone on goal after cutting out a poor pass from Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel.

Ramy Bensebaini had opened the scoring in the 31st after Freiburg's defense failed to deal with Yan Couto's free kick.

It's Dortmund's second consecutive draw after the disappointing 2-2 draw at Bod/Glimt in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Jamie Leweling led Stuttgart to a 4-0 win at Werder Bremen in Sunday's late game with a goal and two assists.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Mohd Salah

Arne Slot dismisses tensions with Mohd Salah after Brighton win at home

Lionel Messi in India

Messi lost his cool? What actually happened in Kolkata leg of GOAT tour?

Stills from Day 1 of Messi's India tour

Messi India Tour 2025 Day 2: What fans can expect from Mumbai leg of event?

Lionel Messi's India Tour

Lionel Messi's India Tour 2025: Check full itinerary for his four-day visit

Lionel Messi in India

Fans rage as Messi's event in Kolkata stadium ends in 5 minutes | Watch

Topics : Bundesliga Football News Bayern Munich

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 15 2025 | 10:07 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament Winter Session LIVE updatesGold-Silver Price TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPOPark Medi World IPODigital Ad FraudBondi Beach ShootingDelhi AQI TodayPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon