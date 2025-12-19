Friday, December 19, 2025 | 03:46 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Football News / ISL franchises propose club-led ISL structure, AIFF to remain regulator

ISL franchises propose club-led ISL structure, AIFF to remain regulator

The proposal was submitted to AIFF and the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports on the final day of the deadline given to clubs to outline a consortium-led framework

Indian Super League

Indian Super League

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 3:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian Super League franchises have jointly submitted a proposal calling for a sweeping overhaul of the country’s top-tier professional football structure. The plan seeks a club-owned and club-operated league model, while clearly retaining the All India Football Federation (AIFF) as the sport’s regulator.
 
The proposal was submitted to AIFF and the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports on the final day of the deadline given to clubs to outline a consortium-led framework. The 2025-26 ISL season is yet to commence, adding urgency to the discussions.
 
The franchises said the move was driven by the need to ensure continuity of elite football in India amid growing uncertainty. They also stressed that the objective was to create a more stable and professionally governed league aligned with global best practices.
 
 
According to the clubs, the intent is not to weaken AIFF’s authority. Instead, the proposal aims to allow the federation to focus more sharply on governance, regulation, grassroots development and national team performance. 

Also Read

Lionel Messi, right, with his Inter Miami teammates Rodrigo De Paul, left, and Luis Suarez during an event as part of the 'GOAT India Tour 2025', at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi

Messi's 'GOAT India Tour 2025' wraps up with grand celebration in Delhi

Harry Kane

Kane heroics prevent Bayern's first Bundesliga loss against Mainz

Inter Milan

Inter Milan surge to Serie A summit after Milan and Napoli slip up

Lionel Messi, Messi

Messi in Delhi today: Traffic advisory issued for Arun Jaitley Stadium area

Kylian Mbappe, Kylian, Mbappe

Returning Mbappe on target as Real Madrid secure win over Alaves

Perpetual rights for league company

At the core of the proposal is the formation of a dedicated league company. This entity would be granted perpetual rights to operate, manage and commercially exploit India’s top professional football league, subject to compliance with AIFF, AFC and FIFA regulations.
 
The clubs have suggested that they collectively retain permanent majority ownership and voting control in the league company. AIFF, meanwhile, would hold a special share to safeguard sporting integrity and regulatory oversight.
 
The framework also allows for the induction of a strategic or commercial partner at the league level. However, the clubs have insisted that majority ownership and control must remain with them at all times.

Defined role for AIFF

Under the proposed structure, AIFF’s responsibilities would be clearly ring-fenced to regulatory and governance functions. These would include framing competition regulations, club licensing, disciplinary matters, refereeing, and coordination of the league calendar with national team commitments.
 
The clubs have proposed that AIFF would not bear any operational or commercial risk related to the league. At the same time, the federation would retain a presence in league governance through a perpetual right to nominate one director to the league company’s board.

Financial framework and transition plan

To facilitate a smooth transition, the clubs have suggested that no league rights fee be paid to AIFF for the 2025-26 season. This, they said, reflects the exceptional circumstances and the need to avoid any disruption to the competition.
 
From the 2026-27 season onwards, the franchises have proposed an annual grant of Rs 10 crore to AIFF. The funds would be earmarked for grassroots football, technical development of referees and coaches, and the federation’s administrative expenses.
 
The clubs have also committed to starting the league within 45 days of a formal handover of rights, subject to regulatory approvals and logistical readiness.

Legal process and next steps

Acknowledging that parts of the proposal may require amendments to the AIFF constitution, currently under scrutiny by the Supreme Court, the clubs have sought the support of both AIFF and the Ministry in placing the rationale before the apex court.
 
They have further requested the formation of a joint working group comprising representatives from AIFF, the Ministry and the clubs. This body would address legal, regulatory and transitional matters, including timelines and approvals from AFC, FIFA and the Supreme Court.
 
The proposal is expected to be discussed at the upcoming AIFF annual general meeting, which representatives of all ISL clubs have been invited to attend.

More From This Section

Lionel Messi's India Tour

Messi India Tour 2025 Day 3: What fans can expect from Delhi leg of event?

Mohd Salah

Arne Slot dismisses tensions with Mohd Salah after Brighton win at home

Lionel Messi in India

Messi lost his cool? What actually happened in Kolkata leg of GOAT tour?

Stills from Day 1 of Messi's India tour

Messi India Tour 2025 Day 2: What fans can expect from Mumbai leg of event?

Lionel Messi's India Tour

Lionel Messi's India Tour 2025: Check full itinerary for his four-day visit

Topics : Football News All India Football Federation Indian Super League

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 19 2025 | 3:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPO Listing LIVEIdea Vodofone ShareAeroflex Industries ShareGoogle Android 16 QPR3 Beta 1Oneplus 15r ReviewUS Visa BulletinDhurandhar Box Office CollectionPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon