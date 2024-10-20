Tottenham beat West Ham 4-1 with the help of three second-half goals

Business Standard
Spurs had trailed to Mohammed Kudus' 18th minute goal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium but powered back with a brilliant second-half performance

AP London
Last Updated : Oct 20 2024 | 4:47 PM IST

Tottenham scored three goals in eight minutes in a 4-1 win over West Ham in the Premier League on Saturday.

Dejan Kulusevski leveled the game in the 36th and after the break the home team took control. Yves Bissouma struck in the 52nd before and Alphonse Areola scored own goal three minutes later.

Son Heung-min added a fourth in the hour mark.

West Ham was reduced to 10 men in the 86th when Kudus was sent off for pushing Micky van de Ven in an angry confrontation.

 

Topics : England Premier League

First Published: Oct 20 2024 | 4:47 PM IST

