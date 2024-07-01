Euro Cup 2024 pre-QF: France vs Belgium live match (IST), live streaming

In the pre-quarterfinal match of European Championships (Euro Cup 2024), France will lock horns with Belgium at Duesseldorf Arena at 9:30 PM IST. It is going to be a World Rank 2 and 3 but the both teams fail live up to their rankings. After being rested against Poland, Antoine Griezmann is expected to join France's starting XI today. He might go into the midfield to provide some inventiveness in case Adrien Rabiot or Aurlien Tchouamni are unable to play. Mbappe may start on the left wing against Belgium after starting up front against Poland.

Matches: 75

75 France Won: 26

26 Belgium Won: 30

30 Drawn: 19

France vs Belgium probable starting XI

France vs Belgium probable starting XI France Belgium 16Mike Maignan 1Koen Casteels 5Jules Kounde 4Wout Faes 22Theo Hernandez 21Timothy Castagne 4Dayot Upamecano 5 Jan Vertonghen 17William Saliba 3Arthur Theate 13N'Golo Kante 7Kevin De Bruyne 8Aurelien Tchouameni 11Yannick Carrasco 14Adrien Rabiot 24Amadou Onana 10Kylian Mbappe 22Jeremy Doku 25Bradley Barcola 8Youri Tielemans 11Ousmane Dembele 10Romelu Lukaku

Euro Cup 2024: France vs Belgium live kick-off time, live streaming and telecast

When will the France vs Belgium match in the Euro Cup 2024 take place?

The France vs Belgium football match will take place on July 1 (Indian Time).

At what time will the France vs Belgium match in Euro Cup 2024 begin?

The France vs Belgium football match will begin at 9:30 PM IST on July 1.

Which TV Channels will live telecast the France vs Belgium Euro Cup 2024 match in India?

Sony Sports Network will live telecast the France vs Belgium match in India on Sony Ten 2 HD/SD with English commentary.

How to watch live streaming of the France vs Belgium match in Euro Cup 2024 in India?

Sony LIV will livestream the France vs Belgium match in India.