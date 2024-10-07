Uncapped Lucca to replace injured Kean in Italy's squad for Nations League

Business Standard
AP Florence (Italy)
Last Updated : Oct 07 2024 | 11:24 PM IST

Italy coach Luciano Spalletti has called up uncapped Udinese forward Lorenzo Lucca to replace the injured Moise Kean for the upcoming Nations League matches.

The national soccer federation said that Kean left the Italy training camp on Monday morning and had returned to Fiorentina for treatment on lower back pain.

Kean played the full 90 minutes of Fiorentina's 2-1 victory over AC Milan on Sunday, missing a penalty but setting up the winning goal.

The 24-year-old Lucca was called up for friendly matches against Venezuela and Ecuador in March but didn't feature because of a minor injury.

 

Lucca has scored five goals in nine matches this season for Udinese.

Italy plays Belgium in Rome on Thursday and Israel in Udine four days later.

The Azzurri have won both Nations League matches against France and Israel, and top their group.


First Published: Oct 07 2024 | 11:24 PM IST

