Wembley Stadium beefs up security for Champions League 2024 final

Wembley Stadium has significantly beefed up its security operation for the Champions League final on Saturday, intent on avoiding a repeat of the lawlessness that tarnished the Euro 2020 showpiece.

Wembley Stadium

Borussia Dortmund fans at Wembley Stadium ahead of Champions League 2023-24 final. Photo: X

AP London
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2024 | 11:48 PM IST

Real Madrid faces Borussia Dortmund at England's national stadium, where three years ago 2,000 ticketless English fans violently stormed past stewards to get inside to watch their men's national team play Italy in the European Championship final.

The past two Champions League finals have also been marred by problems. UEFA was primarily blamed for security failures in 2022 in Paris when Liverpool and Madrid fans were held in crushed queues. Last year, fans complained of transportation problems accessing the Ataturk Olympic Stadium, where Manchester City beat Inter Milan.

First Published: Jun 01 2024 | 11:48 PM IST

