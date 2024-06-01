UCL Final 2024: Real vs Dortmund live match time, live streaming in India

Champions League 2024 final today: Sony Sports Ten 2 and Sony Sports Ten 3 to live telecast Real vs Dortmund UCL 2024 final.

Spanish club Real Madrid will be eyeing their record-extending 15th UEFA Champions League (UCL) title when they lock horns with German club Borussia Dortmund in the final of the 2023-24 season at Wembley Stadium on June 2 (according to Indian Standard Time). The Real vs Dortmund final match will begin at 12:30 AM IST on June 2.

Dortmund would be hoping to end their fairytale run in the Champions League with their only second European title as they run into the star-studded Spanish side.

Dortmund vs Real Madrid head-to-head stats

Total matches played: 14

Real Madrid won: 6

Borussia Dortmund won: 3

Drawn: 5

Goals scored by Dortmund vs Real: 19

Goals scored by Real vs Dortmund: 24

UCL final, Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund win prediction



Real will start the match as clear favourites to lift their record-extending 15th UCL title today. However, one can't rule out any team in a game of football. The way Dortmund have been playing in Champions League, the fans and the players could believe that they can outwith Real's coach Carlos Ancelotti.

Dortmund form Guide ahead of UCL final

Form (All competitions, most recent first): WLWWWL

WLWWWL Most recent result: Dortmund 4-0 Darmstadt (German Bundesliga)

Dortmund 4-0 Darmstadt (German Bundesliga) Dortmund finished 5th in Bundesliga

Dortmund knocked out in round of 16 in the German Cup

Real Madrid form Guide ahead of UCL final

Form (All competitions, most recent first): DDWWWW

DDWWWW Most recent result: Real Madrid 0-0 Real Betis (Spanish LA LIGA)

Real Madrid 0-0 Real Betis (Spanish LA LIGA) Real won the Spanish League (LA Liga)

Real knocked out in round 0f 16 of the Spanish Cup

Dortmund record in European Cup final

Matches played: 2

Won: 1

Lost: 1

Goal for: 4

Goals against: 3

Dortmund's most recent appearance in Champions League final

Dortmund last played UCL final in 2013, when they faced defeat by Bayern Munich (2-1)

Real Madrid's record in UCL final

Matches played: 17

Won: 14

Lost: 3

Goals for: 43

Goals against: 23

Real Madrid's most recent appearance in Champions League final

Real Madrid last played the UCL final in 2022, when they defeated Liverpool 2-1 to lift their record 14th title.

Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund live streaming & telecast, Champions League 2024 final live match time today in India

When will Champions League 2024 final take place?

Champions League 2024 final will take place on Sunday (June 2), according to Indian Standard time.

Which teams will lock horns in the UCL final today?

Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund will lock horns in the Champions League 2024 final tonight.

At what time Real vs Dortmund UCL 2024 final match will begin today, according to Indian Standard Time (IST)?

Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund Champions League 2024 final will begin at 12:30 AM IST on June 2.

Which TV Channels will live telecast Real vs Dortmund final today?

Sony Sports Ten 2 and Sony Sports Ten 3 to live telecast Real vs Dortmund UCL 2024 final today.

How to watch the live streaming Real Madrid vs Dortmund Madrid final on June 2?

UCL final live streaming will take place on Sony LIV application and website.