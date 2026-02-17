Tuesday, February 17, 2026 | 01:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Won't take 'miracle' to take down Real Madrid in Champions League: Mourinho

Won't take 'miracle' to take down Real Madrid in Champions League: Mourinho

Jose Mourinho believes Real Madrid is "wounded" after the shock loss to Benfica and doesn't think it will take a miracle to stun the Spanish giant again in the Champions League.

AP Madrid
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 17 2026 | 1:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Jose Mourinho believes Real Madrid is "wounded" after the shock loss to Benfica and doesn't think it will take a miracle to stun the Spanish giant again in the Champions League.

Benfica defeated Madrid 4-2 in the final round of the league phase to grab the last spot in the playoffs, and in the process dropped the 15-time champion out of the eight automatic qualification places for the round of 16.

Coach Mourinho's Benfica and his former team meet again in Lisbon on Tuesday in the first leg of the knockout stage.

"They are wounded," Mourinho said on Monday.

"And a wounded king is dangerous. We will play the first leg with our heads, with ambition and confidence. We know what we did to the kings of the Champions League."  Mourinho acknowledged that Madrid remained heavily favored and it would take a near-perfect show for Benfica to advance. 

 

"I don't think it takes a miracle for Benfica to eliminate Real Madrid. I think we need to be at our highest level. I don't even say high, I mean maximum, almost bordering on perfection, which does not exist. But not a miracle," he said.

"Real Madrid is Real Madrid, with history, knowledge, ambition. The only comparable thing is that we are two giants. Beyond that, there is nothing else. But football has this power and we can win."  Benfica's dramatic win in Lisbon three weeks ago came thanks to a last-minute header by goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin, allowing the team to grab the 24th and final spot for the knockout stage on goal difference.

"Trubin won't be in the attack this time," Mourinho joked.

"I'm very used to these kinds of ties, I've been doing it all my life," he said.

"People often think you need a certain result in the first leg for this or that reason. I say there is no definitive result.

