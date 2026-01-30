UEFA Champions League knockout playoff draw schedule, live timings (IST)

The stakes are high, and teams across Europe are gearing up for the next stage in the tournament. Let’s break down the important details, including the teams that have already qualified, those that can still make it, the seeding system, the draw process, and how to watch the highly anticipated draw. Knockout round playoff draw results: Borussia Dortmund vs Atalanta.

Olympiacos vs Bayer Leverkusen

Galatasaray vs Juventus

Club Brugge vs Atletico Madrid

AS Monaco vs Paris Saint Germain

Qarabag vs Newcastle United

Benfica vs Real Madrid

Bodo Glimt vs Inter The UEFA Champions League knockout phase playoffs are set to bring a thrilling conclusion to the league phase as 16 teams fight for eight coveted spots in the round of 16. The draw for the kncokout stages of the competition has been done today with teams learning which teams they will have to get the better of this year to be crowned champions.The stakes are high, and teams across Europe are gearing up for the next stage in the tournament.Let’s break down the important details, including the teams that have already qualified, those that can still make it, the seeding system, the draw process, and how to watch the highly anticipated draw.

Teams Already Qualified for the Round of 16

As the league phase nears its end, the following teams have already secured their spots in the knockout stage:

Arsenal (England)

Bayern Munich (Germany)

Liverpool (England)

Tottenham Hotspur (England)

FC Barcelona (Spain)

Chelsea (England)

Sporting CP (Portugal)

Manchester City (England)

Teams That Can Still Qualify

The following teams, sorted into seeded and unseeded categories, still have a chance to secure their places in the knockout phase through the double-leg knockouts:

Seeded Teams (9th to 16th positions):

Real Madrid (Spain)

Inter Milan (Italy)

Paris Saint-Germain (France)

Newcastle United (England)

Juventus (Italy)

Atletico Madrid (Spain)

Atalanta (Italy)

Bayer Leverkusen (Germany)

Unseeded Teams (17th to 24th positions):

Borussia Dortmund (Germany)

Olympiacos (Greece)

Club Brugge (Belgium)

Galatasaray (Turkey)

AS Monaco (France)

Qarabag (Azerbaijan)

Bodo/Glimt (Norway)

Benfica (Portugal)

These teams will compete in the knockout phase to secure their spots in the round of 16.

What is the Seeding System?

The seeding system, introduced in the 2024-25 season, ensures that the top eight teams from the league phase are separated. This prevents higher-ranked teams from facing each other in the initial knockout rounds, creating a fairer and more balanced draw.

How Does the Draw Work?

The draw for the knockout playoff round pairs teams based on their final league positions. For example, Real Madrid (9th) will face Inter Milan (10th), while Paris Saint-Germain (11th) will meet Newcastle United (12th). Each unseeded team will be drawn first and placed in the first half of the bracket, while the corresponding seeded team will be placed in the second half.

The process ensures that the seeded teams will play the second leg of their tie at home, providing them with a slight advantage.