Home / Sports / Football News / Brentford progress to FA Cup fifth round after Macclesfield own goal

Brentford progress to FA Cup fifth round after Macclesfield own goal

Brentford will face West Ham in the fifth round of the FA Cup after dispatching Macclesfield 1-0 on Monday, an own goal ending the fairy tale run of the sixth-tier giantkiller.

FA Cup. (Photo: Website)

AP Macclesfield (England)
The Macclesfield part-timers knocked out cup holder Crystal Palace in the last round and were hailed for pulling off one of the greatest shocks in the competition's long history.

But they could not match Brentford, which progressed thanks to a 70th minute own goal from Sam Heathcote.

The big defender dived to cut out a cross from Aaron Hickey but instead diverted the ball past his own keeper. 

It was a cruel denouement for Macclesfield, which held the Premier League club throughout an even first half before tiring in the second 45 minutes.

 

"I couldn't be any prouder," Macclesfield coach John Rooney told TNT Sports. "The lads were outstanding and the shape was really good. We train two times a week and we've put that performance on against a Premier League side."  The fifth-round tie will take place at West Ham's Olympic Stadium on the weekend of March 7-8.

Brentford has never passed the quarterfinals of the competition.

"Credit to Macclesfield," Brentford captain Nathan Collins said. "They made it extremely hard for us. They put up a great fight.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 17 2026 | 12:12 PM IST

