Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Ariana Grande to Serena Williams: Celebrities at Olympics opening ceremony

celebrities including Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Kelly Clarkson, Vincent Cassel, Lindsey Vonn, Shaun White, Carl Lewis, and Prince Albert of Monaco and his wife Charlene also attended the event.

Zinedine Zidane Olympics

Football legend Zinedine Zidane with Olympic flame during Paris 2024 Opening ceremony. Photo: X

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2024 | 10:48 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Paris Olympics' opening ceremony witnessed a slew of sports and entertainment stars gracing the red carpet. NFL Hall of Famer Peyton Manning, who will also be part of the live coverage of the Games, was among the attendees.
Other celebrities including Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Kelly Clarkson, Vincent Cassel, Lindsey Vonn, Shaun White, Carl Lewis, and Prince Albert of Monaco and his wife Charlene also attended the event.

Special Ceremony by Paris

The Seine River transformed into a massive theatrical stage with a six-kilometre-long parade of nearly 100 boats transporting thousands of athletes from over 200 countries past spectators lining the banks.

 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
 
 

Prelude to the Olympics

Earlier, Louis Vuitton had hosted the Prelude to the Olympics event at the Fondation Louis Vuitton in Paris. The event was led by Pharrell Williams and Anna Wintour, with notable figures such as actress Charlize Theron, rapper Snoop Dogg, sports icon Serena Williams, Spanish singer Rosalía, and French actor Omar Sy also serving as chairs. The guest list featured numerous high-profile celebrities.

 
 
 
Snoop Dogg also carried the iconic Olympic torch before the start of the opening ceremony, surprising fans worldwide.
All these celebrities attended the opening ceremony and walked the red carpet.

Big Performances at the Ceremony

The spectacular opening ceremony featured performances by big names like Lady Gaga and Malian-French singer Aya Nakamura. As countries continued to cover the route, these performances kept entertaining the crowd and fans worldwide.
The ceremony included several other performances, taking everyone through some of France's traditional buildings and iconic moments over the years.


 

Also Read

Paris Olympics 2024 declared open after Pafade of Nations on Seine river

Paris Olympics 2024: India's rifle shooters in medal contention on July 27

Paris Olympics 2024: India schedule on July 27, live time (IST), streaming

Olympics 2024 opening ceremony Highlights: Sharath Kamal, PV Sindhu fly the IND flag in the parade

Canada women's football coach suspended over drone scandal in Paris

Topics : 2024 Olympics Olympics

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 27 2024 | 10:48 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayKargil Diwas 2024 QuotesNEET UG 2024 Revised ResultLatest News LIVESearchGPTGold-Silver Price TodayBelated ITROlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon