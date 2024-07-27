Paris Olympics 2024 declared open after Pafade of Nations on Seine river

As the French capital prepares to host the iconic Olympic Games after a span of 100 years, fans, athletes, and spectators from across the globe witnessed a spectacular show of tradition and culture at the opening ceremony. Breaking the tradition of holding the ceremony in a stadium, a boat parade along the route of the iconic Seine River proved to be a brilliant idea. Athletes enjoyed the beauty of iconic buildings and the culture of France.

ALSO READ: Paris Olympics 2024: India schedule on July 27, live time (IST), streaming More than ten thousand athletes took part in the ceremony, carried in almost 100 boats over a 6-kilometre-long boat ride. The Indian contingent, consisting of 78 members, was also present. Some athletes had to prepare for their respective events starting tomorrow. Flag bearers Sharath Kamal and PV Sindhu embraced the opportunity to lead their country into one of the biggest events in history. From celebrities walking the red carpet to grand performances, the event was filled with entertainment and amazement. Performances by Lady Gaga and Malian-French singer Aya Nakamura, among others, were highlights of the ceremony. The ceremony showcased iconic buildings like Notre Dame and The Louvre. A special dance performance around the reconstruction of Notre Dame was also performed.



Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Despite the rain, the ceremony continued as athletes donned transparent raincoats over their team tracksuits.

The organisers paid tribute to legendary women of the country who fought for women's rights and made significant contributions.

Known for its food and fashion, the ceremony also featured a ramp walk on top of the Seine River, adding an unexpected moment to the event.

The boat parade concluded with the French contingent arriving to loud cheers from the crowd.

With the symbol of the European Union around the Eiffel Tower, a dance of diversity was performed above the Seine River.

The Olympic flag was then taken to the final stage and hoisted high to declare the 2024 Paris Olympic Games open, accompanied by the Olympic anthem.

President of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach, welcomed the athletes to Paris in his speech. This was followed by French President Emmanuel Macron declaring the Games open.

French football legend Zinedine Zidane passed the Olympic torch to Spanish tennis legend Rafael Nadal, who carried it through the Seine River along with Serena Williams and other iconic athletes. The torch relay saw multiple French sporting greats carry it to the cauldron, which was a hot-air balloon.

As if the ceremony wasn't ecstatic enough, famous singer Celine Dion wrapped up the opening ceremony in style with her performance from the middle section of the Eiffel Tower.

It was a memorable ceremony, promising many historical sporting moments in the days to come.