Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Hard to believe Pak's Nadeem struggling to get a new javelin: Neeraj Chopra

Pakistan's ace javelin exponent, Nadeem had won the 2022 Commonwealth Games gold in Birmingham with a massive 90.18m throw.

Neeraj Chopra, Arshad Nadeem

Neeraj Chopra and Arshad Nadeem

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2024 | 9:21 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Star Indian athlete Neeraj Chopra was astonished to know that his rival from across the border Arshad Nadeem is struggling to get a new javelin, given his standing in the world of athletics.
Pakistan's ace javelin exponent Nadeem had won the 2022 Commonwealth Games gold in Birmingham with a massive 90.18m throw. He had bagged the bronze medal at the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games where Chopra had clinched the top spot.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
While Chopra, the Olympic and world champion, and Nadeem are fierce competitors on the field, they are known for their camaraderie off the pitch.
"It is hard to believe that he has been struggling to get a new javelin. Given his credentials, this should not be a big issue at all," Chopra told SAI Media on Monday.
Nadeem recently said he is struggling to acquire an international-standard javelin for several years and expressed his frustration about that.
"It has now got to a stage where the javelin is damaged and I have asked the national federation and my coach to do something about it before the Paris Olympics," Nadeem had said recently.
"When I started off in 2015, competing in international events I got this javelin for an international athlete aiming to win a medal in the Olympic Games, you need proper equipment and training facilities," Nadeem added.
Chopra said Nadeem should get all the support from the Pakistan government.
"It can't be that he (Nadeem) doesn't have the means to buy a javelin. He is a champion and must be doing some brand endorsements. I reckon he has earned a bit of money too.
"But having said that, his government can look at Arshad's (Nadeem) need and support him just like how my government is doing so," said Chopra, who is supported by the government's Target Olympics Podium Scheme (TOPS).
"Additionally, Arshad (Nadeem) is a top javelin thrower and I believe that the javelin makers will be more than happy to sponsor him and provide what he wants. This is a piece of advice from my side," said Chopra.

Also Read

Asian Games 2023 Javelin throw Neeraj Chopra live match timing & streaming

Asian Games 2023: Why Neeraj Chopra was asked to retake his first attempt

Asian Games 2023: Neeraj Chopra-led India set to begin athletics campaign

Arshad Nadeem to undergo knee surgery in bid to be fit for Paris Olympics

Jharkhand spinner Nadeem calls it quits, wants to play in foregn leagues

IOA dissolves ad-hoc panel for wrestling, Sanjay Singh's WFI to take charge

Brisbane Olympics organisers reject plan to demolish, build cricket stadium

Fulton opts to go with full list of probables for crucial Australia tour

YES Bank partners with Indian Olympic Association for Paris Olympics 2024

Paris 2024: India rope in Dutch goalkeeping coach Dennis van de Pol

Nadeem had undergone an elbow operation in the UK in December 2022. Last year, he again underwent a knee surgery and skipped the Hangzhou Asian Games, where Chopra won the gold.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Neeraj Chopra athletics

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 19 2024 | 9:21 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEAdani Group SharesApple Days SaleSabarmati-Agra Superfast Train DerailIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon