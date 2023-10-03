close
Asian Games 2023 Javelin throw Neeraj Chopra live match timing & streaming

Neeraj Chopra javelin throw event at the Asian Games will start in the evening on October 4 at 4:35 pm according to Indian Standard Time.

Neeraj Chopra in Asian Games 2023

Neeraj Chopra in Asian Games 2023

BS Web Team New Delhi
Last Updated : Oct 3 2023 | 8:08 PM IST
India's 'Golden Boy' Neeraj Chopra will be in action on October 4 at the Asian Games 2023. Neeraj Chopra javelin throw event at the Asian Games will start in the evening, 4:35 pm, according to Indian Standard Time. Neeraj Chopra once again emerges as the best prospect to win Gold at the Asian Games. But Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem is giving Neeraj a tough competition lately. Various reports suggest that Nadeem has pulled out of the javelin throw event at the Asian Games due to a knee injury. Thus denying India vs Pakistan in the javelin throw event. However, the official website has listed a Pakistani javelin thrower in the start list along with his countryman, Yasir Muhammad. 

 Check 2023 Asian Games medal tally here

Meanwhile, India will be looking to win two medals from the javelin throw event in the Asian Games, given Kishore Jeena is also participating in the competition.

Will Neeraj Chopra cross the 90-metre mark today at the Diamond League?

With Neeraj achieving almost every accolade in Javelin throw, the one record he will be eyeing is breaching the 90-metre mark. He went very close to the 90-metre mark during the Stockholm Diamond League with a throw of 89.94-metre

Neeraj Chopra best throws so far
Rank Throw Competition Date
1 89.94m Stockholm Diamond League 2022 30-Jun-22
2 89.30m Paavo Nurmi Games (Turku, Finland) 14-Jun-22
3 89.08m Lausanne Diamond League 2022 26-Aug-22
4 88.77m World Athletics Championships 2023 (Budapest) - Q 25-Aug-23
5 88.67m Doha Diamond League 2023 (Qatar) 5-May-23
6 88.44m Zurich Diamond League Final 2022 8-Sep-22
7 88.39m World Athletics Championships 2022 (Oregon) - Q 21-Jul-22
8 88.17m World Athletics Championships 2023 (Budapest) - F 27-Aug-23
9 88.13m World Athletics Championships 2022 (Oregon) - F 23-Jul-22
10 88.07m Indian Grand Prix 3 (Patiala, India) 5-Mar-21
11 88.06m Asian Games 2018 (Jakarta, Indonesia) 27-Aug-18
12 88.00m Zurich Diamond League Final 2022 8-Sep-22
13 87.86m ACNW League Meeting 1 (Potchefstroom, South Africa) 28-Jan-20
14 87.80m Federation Cup (Patiala, India) 17-Mar-21
15 87.73m World Athletics Championships 2023 (Budapest) - F 27-Aug-23
16 87.66m Lausanne Diamond League 2023 (Switzerland) 30-Jun-23
17 87.58m Tokyo 2020 Olympics Finals (Japan) 7-Aug-21
18 87.46m Stockholm Diamond League 2022 30-Jun-22
19 87.43m Doha Diamond League (Qatar) 4-May-18
20 87.03m Tokyo 2020 Olympics Finals (Japan) 7-Aug-21
21 87.00m Zurich Diamond League Final 2022 8-Sep-22
22 86.92m Paavo Nurmi Games (Turku, Finland) 14-Jun-22
23 86.84m Stockholm Diamond League 2022 30-Jun-22
24 86.79m Kuortane Games 2021 (Finland) 26-Jun-21
25 86.69m Kuortane Games 2022 (Finland) 18-Jun-22
26 86.67m Stockholm Diamond League 2022 30-Jun-22
27 86.65m Tokyo 2020 Olympics Qualifying (Japan) 4-Aug-21
28 86.52m Doha Diamond League 2023 (Qatar) 5-May-23
29 86.48m World U20 Championships 2016 (Bydgoszcz, Poland) 23-Jul-16
30 86.47m Commonwealth Games 2018 (Gold Coast, Australia) 14-Apr-18
 

Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem head-to-head

Competition Neeraj Chopra Arshad Nadeem
Guwahati South Asian Games Gold  Bronze
2016 Asian Junior Athletics Championships Silver Bronze
IAAF World U20 Championships Gold  Finished 15th
2017 Asian Championships, Bhubaneshwar Gold  Finished 7th
2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games Gold  Finished 8th
2018 Jakarta Asian Games Gold  Bronze
Tokyo Olympics 2021 Gold  Finished 5th
World Athletics Championships, Oregon 2022 Silver Finished 5th
2022 Commonwealth Games Not participated Gold
2023 World Athletics Championships, Budapest Gold Silver
 

Asian Games 2023 Javelin Throw final: Neeraj Chopra live match time IST, live telecast and streaming

When is Neeraj Chopra in action in the 2023 Asian Games?

In the javelin throw event at Asian Games, Neeraj Chopra will be in action on October 4.

At what time Neeraj Chopra' javelin throw event begin at the Asian Games 2023 on October 4?

Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw live match to begin at 4:35 PM on October 4, 2023 at the Asian Games.

How to watch Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw event live on Television?

Sony TEN 1 HD/SD, Sony TEN 2 HD/SD, Sony TEN 3 HD/SD will live telecast Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw event at the Asian Games 2023.

How to watch live streaming of Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw event at 2023 Asian Games?

Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw event's live streaming will be available on Sony LIV app and website.
First Published: Oct 3 2023 | 8:08 PM IST

