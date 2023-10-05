close
Sensex (0.64%)
65643.73 + 417.69
Nifty (0.61%)
19555.25 + 119.15
Nifty Smallcap (0.77%)
5900.35 + 44.90
Nifty Midcap (0.13%)
40098.95 + 51.45
Nifty Bank (0.60%)
44226.35 + 262.30
Heatmap

Asian Games 2023: Why Neeraj Chopra was asked to retake his first attempt

Asian Games 2023: Chinese organisers are being criticised for the goof-up which forced Neeraj Chopra to retake his first attempt

Neeraj Chopra in Asian Games 2023

Neeraj Chopra in Asian Games 2023

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 5 2023 | 3:19 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Neeraj Chopra, the golden boy of Indian athletics, retained his crown as the best in Asia at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou. Kishore Kumar Jena, after a challenging fight with Chopra, secured the silver medal, making it an unforgettable night for the Indian contingent.

However, the organisers have come under scrutiny for a mistake that forced Chopra to retake his first attempt. In another blunder, Jena's second throw was deemed a foul even though his front foot was nowhere near the white line.

In his initial throw, Chopra impressively exceeded the 85-metre mark. Unfortunately, a perplexing 15-minute delay and extended discussions led to the nullification of his throw. Officials explained that the scoring system was experiencing technical difficulties, making it impossible to measure the throw accurately.

In the midst of all this, Abdulrahman Alazemi of Kuwait proceeded with his first attempt. This was surprising as the next athlete is generally not given the green light until the score of the preceding athlete has been officially confirmed.

When it was decided that Chopra would have to retake his first attempt, he showed no dissent and continued with the competition. His first throw, technically his second attempt, was officially recorded at 82.38m.

Later, Jena was puzzled when his second throw was disqualified, stating that his front foot had crossed the white line. Chopra immediately intervened and urged Kishore to appeal. After reviewing a couple of replays, the decision was overturned and Kishore's throw was recorded at 79.76m.

Also Read

Asian Games 2023 Javelin throw Neeraj Chopra live match timing & streaming

World Athletics 2023: Neeraj Chopra wins Gold, scripts yet another history

Zurich Diamond League Highlights: Neeraj Chopra finishes 2nd; Yakub at top

Diamond League final: Neeraj Chopra live javelin throw time streaming today

World Athletics 2023, IND vs PAK in javelin throw: Neeraj, Nadeem eye glory

Asian Games 2023: Man Singh, Belliappa finish 8th and 12th in marathon

Asian Games 2023: Indian Shuttler P V Sindhu bows out in quarterfinals

Indian women's compound team secures gold medal at Asian Games

Asian Games LIVE updates: India win 2nd Gold in archery on Day 12; Tally 84

Delighted that India won highest ever number of medals in Asian Games: Prez


Despite these hurdles, the duo went on to make history. Chopra won the gold medal with a season-best throw of 88.88m. Meanwhile, Jena broke his personal best twice to secure the silver medal with a throw of 87.54m. Notably, Jena also met the entry standard for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

"I really want to thank the supporters. I am pleased with the win, and it was the first major competition where I was defending my title. The initial throw and subsequent discussion made it challenging, but I still managed to defend my title," Chopra later told news agency ANI.

"We cannot describe the feeling of hearing the National Anthem, but it felt very good that, at the end of the season, I delivered my season's best," he added.

Topics : Neeraj Chopra Asian Games athletics BS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 5 2023 | 3:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayHindu Marriage ActLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesCricket World Cup LIVE SCORE, ENG vs NZGoogle Pixel 8 Series LaunchAsian Games 2023 October 05 ScheduleAsian Games Medal TallyMS Dhoni Sports New Hairstyle

Companies News

TCS to modernise unemployment claims system of US state of GeorgiaRussia surpasses UAE as India's top naphtha supplier amid discounts

Sports News

MS Dhoni's new vintage look sets social media on fire, check it out hereCricket World Cup LIVE SCORE, ENG vs NZ: Toss at 1:30 PM today in Ahmedabad

India News

AAP may stand accused in Delhi Excise Policy Case following MP arrestPM Modi's appeal to purchase Khadi leads to record sales worth Rs 1.5 cr

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investmentsManufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon