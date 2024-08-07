India's Olympic dream dashed: Vinesh Phogat disqualified, nation reacts

In a heartbreaking turn of events for India at the 2024 Paris Olympics, wrestler Vinesh Phogat faced disqualification from the 50kg freestyle wrestling category on Wednesday for exceeding the weight limit by just a few grams, moments after securing her spot in the gold medal bout.





Phogat had earlier celebrated a monumental victory by defeating World No.1 and Tokyo 2020 champion Yui Susaki of Japan, propelling her into the quarterfinals. There, she overcame Ukraine's Oksana Livach with a 7-5 win to advance to the semi-finals. In the semi-finals, she triumphed over Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez, not only guaranteeing herself a medal but also making history as the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the final at the Olympics.

IOA regrets Phogat's disqualification

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) expressed deep regret over the disqualification, stating, "It is with regret that the Indian contingent shares news of the disqualification of Vinesh Phogat from the Women’s Wrestling 50kg class. Despite the best efforts by the team through the night, she weighed in a few grams over 50kg this morning. No further comments will be made by the contingent at this time."

The IOA also requested respect for Phogat’s privacy and urged everyone to focus on the ongoing competitions.

A PTI report, quoting an Indian coach, revealed that Phogat was found to be 100 grams overweight during the weigh-in. Phogat, who usually competes in the 53kg category, has encountered similar challenges in the past, including narrowly making weight during the Olympic qualifiers. Reports suggest she spent the previous night jogging and skipping in a last-ditch effort to shed the final grams but was ultimately unsuccessful.

India, which has so far secured three bronze medals, saw Phogat's assured medal as a beacon of hope for a silver or gold. Her disqualification is a significant blow to the Indian contingent at the Olympics.

Nation reacts to Vinesh Phogat's disqualification

Reacting to the wrestler's disqualification, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his support, stating, "Vinesh, you are a champion among champions! You are India's pride and an inspiration for each and every Indian. Today's setback hurts."





Vinesh, you are a champion among champions! You are India's pride and an inspiration for each and every Indian.



Today's setback hurts. I wish words could express the sense of despair that I am experiencing.



At the same time, I know that you epitomise resilience. It has always… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 7, 2024

PM Modi also spoke to IOA president PT Usha, seeking first-hand information on the issue and exploring options to support Vinesh. He encouraged PT Usha to file a strong protest regarding her disqualification if it could help Vinesh.

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla shared his sentiments, saying, "Totally heartbroken by the news of Vinesh Phogat being disqualified. I cannot imagine how painful and difficult it might be for her. Can only say that everyone stands with Bharat ki Beti [nation's daughter]."

Karan Bhushan Singh, the Member of Parliament from Kaiserganj and son of BJP leader Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, has also responded to Vinesh Phogat's disqualification from the Paris Olympics 2024, calling it a loss for the nation.

"It is a loss for the country. The federation will consider this and explore possible actions," he told news agency ANI.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor also commended Vinesh's achievements, expressing deep disappointment over her disqualification.

"Vinesh's triumph up to this point has been hugely impressive. She has shown courage, ability and a tremendous amount of determination...For me, she has won our hearts. I am very disappointed with this news about her technical disqualification. I don't know how such a thing could have happened, whether our coaches were found wanting in terms of ensuring all the rights rules and limits to adhere to. To me, the sad thing is that all her efforts did not get the reward that she deserved," he said.