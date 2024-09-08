Business Standard
Home / Sports / Olympics / News / India to bid for 5th Youth Olympics in 2030: Sports Minister Mandaviya

India to bid for 5th Youth Olympics in 2030: Sports Minister Mandaviya

India will fight against Peru, Colombia, Mexico, Thailand, Mongolia, Russia, Ukraine, Bosnia and Herzegovina to get the hosting rights for the 2030 Youth Olympics

Mansukh Mandaviya, Mansukh, Mandaviya

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya said the focus remains on 2036 Olympics | File Photo

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2024 | 11:13 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday said India is set to bid for the 2030 Youth Olympics, a precursor to the country's ambition to host the 2036 Olympics.
The 2030 Youth Olympics will be the fifth edition of the international event.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi we are going to bid for the 2030 Youth Olympics but our focus remain on hosting the 2036 Olympics," Mandaviya said on the sidelines of the Olympic Council of Asia's (OCA) 44th General Assembly here.
"Under Modiji's leadership we have been able to host multiple international sporting events, including cricket World Cups, football U-17 World Cup," BJP president JP Nadda, who was the chief guest for the event, added.
 
India will fight against Peru, Colombia, Mexico, Thailand, Mongolia, Russia, Ukraine, Bosnia and Herzegovina to get the hosting rights for the 2030 Youth Olympics.

Also Read

Neeraj Chopra after winning silver medal at Paris Olympics (Pic-Twitter)

From Paris, with love: A 'brand' welcome awaits India's Olympic stars

The Paris Olympics 2024 Opening ceremony will be available for live stream on Jio Cinema and the Jio Cinema app.

Refugee athletes want more people to compete at the Paris Olympics

Multi-storey building collapsed in the Transport Nagar, Lucknow

LIVE news: Rescue efforts underway after building collapse in Lucknow; 8 dead, 28 injured

person with disability, PWD, disability

Over 1.4K accessibility complaints filed on govt app, 75% solved: Data

Interglobe hotel barcelona

Royal Orchid Hotels expects about 80% occupancy in Q3, Q4: Arjun Baljee

Topics : Narendra Modi Jagat Prakash Nadda Youth Olympics Indian sports Asia

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 08 2024 | 11:13 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayShree Tirupati Balajee IPODead Butt SyndromeOnam 2024 WishesEdtech FundingRahul Gandhi's US VisitBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon