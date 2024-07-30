Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Olympics 2024: Donald Trump criticises opening ceremony, calls it disgrace

I am very open-minded. But I think, what they did was a disgrace, he said in response to a question

Donald Trump, Trump

House Speaker Mike Johnson has also condemned the opening ceremony | (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India Washington
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2024 | 8:57 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Former US president Donald Trump has criticised the opening ceremony of the Summer Olympics in Paris, calling it a "disgrace", amidst outrage over a scene which critics say parodied Leonardo da Vinci's acclaimed painting "The Last Supper."

I thought that the opening ceremony was a disgrace, actually. I thought it was a disgrace," Trump, the Republican Party's presidential candidate for the November 5 general elections, told 'The Ingraham Angle' on Fox News on Monday night.
I am very open-minded. But I think, what they did was a disgrace, he said in response to a question.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
House Speaker Mike Johnson has also condemned the opening ceremony.
Last night's mockery of the Last Supper was shocking and insulting to Christian people around the world who watched the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games, he said in a post on X.
The war on our faith and traditional values knows no bounds today. But we know that truth and virtue will always prevail. The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it, he wrote.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Paris 2024: Manika becomes 1st Indian TT player to reach Olympics pre-QFs

Paris Olympics 2024: India schedule on July 30, live time (IST), streaming

Paris Olympics 2024 HIGHLIGHTS, Day 3: Alcaraz wins men's singles match

Beach volleyball at Eiffel Tower stadium draws crowds for social media post

Olympic 2024: Freestyle BMX star Hannah Roberts aims for gold in Paris

Topics : 2024 Olympics Donald Trump Olympics

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 30 2024 | 8:57 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVELatest News LIVETeflon FluGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh ProtestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon