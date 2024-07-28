Business Standard
Olympics 2024: Manu Bhaker becomes first woman shooter to win medal

Manu Bhaker wins first medal for India at the Paris Olympics 2024. With the Bronze medal, Bhaker also ended India's drought from Shooting discipline in previous two Olympics

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2024 | 4:22 PM IST
India's star shooter Manu Bhaker clinched India's first medal of the Paris Olympics 2024 by winning Bronze in the women's 10m air pistol final and made her way into the history books as the first Indian woman to win a medal in the 10m air pistol event at the Summer Olympic Games.

A resilient Bhaker ended India's 13-year wait for a shooting medal in the Olympics by becoming the first markswoman from the country to finish on the podium with a bronze.
The last time India won medal in shooting at the Olympics was in 2012 London edition when rapid-fire pistol shooter Vijay Kumar and 10m air rifle marksman Gagan Narang clinched bronze.

Indian shooting endured two Olympics without a medal before the 22-year-old Manu fought hard to get the bronze with a score of 221.7.

Korea's Kim Yeji claimed the silver with a total of 241.3 while her compatriot Jin Ye Oh snared the gold with a Games record of 243.2.

Reacting to 22-year-old Manu's achievement, her grandmother said," I bless her. She has done a great job. We will all welcome her once she is here. I will prepare a special food for her..."


Paris Olympics 2024 MEDAL TALLY

Manu Bhaker had redemption in her mind as soon as she stepped foot in Paris.

Going into the final, she became the first Indian woman shooter in two decades to reach an Olympic final in an individual event. The previous instance was Suma Shirur's performance in the 10m Air Rifle event at the Athens 2004 Olympics.

Additionally, she made history as the first Indian woman to advance to the final round of the 10m Air Pistol event at any Olympic Games.

Despite experiencing a pistol malfunction during the qualifications at the Tokyo 2021 Olympics that left her in tears, she had showcased the level of performance expected from an athlete with numerous international medals in the qualification round as well.

Who is Manu Bhaker? The girl from Haryana

Manu Bhaker is a well-known Indian sport shooter who was born in Jhajjar, Haryana, on February 18, 2002. She is well-known for her extraordinary pistol shooting abilities. After first experimenting with boxing, tennis, and skating, Bhaker found her love for shooting and made a sensational breakthrough on the world scene in 2017.

Manu Bhaker achievements

Her big break came in the 10m Air Pistol competition at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires, where she became the first Indian shooter to win a gold medal. At ISSF World Cup competitions, she has also won numerous medals, including gold for both mixed and individual teams.

At the age of 16 years, Bhaker won gold in the 2018 ISSF World Cup in Guadalajara, her first significant triumph.

At the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia, and the Asian Games in Jakarta, where she and Abhishek Verma won gold in the mixed team 10m Air Pistol event, she maintained her winning streak.

In 2020, she received recognition for her achievements with the Arjuna Award. 

Full list of medal winners in Summer Olympics Games history
Athlete Medal Event Olympics
Manu Bhaker Bronze Shooting, 10m Air Pistol Paris 2024
Mirabai Chanu Silver Women's 49kg weightlifting Tokyo 2020
Lovlina Borgohain Bronze Women's welterweight boxing Tokyo 2020
PV Sindhu Bronze Women's singles badminton Tokyo 2020
Ravi Kumar Dahiya Silver Men's 57kg wrestling Tokyo 2020
Indian hockey team Bronze Men's hockey Tokyo 2020
Bajrang Punia Bronze Men's 65kg wrestling Tokyo 2020
Neeraj Chopra Gold Men's javelin throw Tokyo 2020
PV Sindhu Silver Women's singles badminton Rio 2016
Sakshi Malik Bronze Women's 58kg wrestling Rio 2016
Sushil Kumar Silver Men's 66kg wrestling London 2012
Vijay Kumar Silver Men's 25m rapid pistol shooting London 2012
Saina Nehwal Bronze Women's singles badminton London 2012
Mary Kom Bronze Women's flyweight boxing London 2012
Yogeshwar Dutt Bronze Men's 60kg wrestling London 2012
Gagan Narang Bronze Men's 10m air rifle shooting London 2012
Abhinav Bindra Gold Men's 10m air rifle shooting Beijing 2008
Vijender Singh Bronze Men's middleweight boxing Beijing 2008
Sushil Kumar Bronze Men's 66kg wrestling Beijing 2008
Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore Silver Men's double trap shooting Athens 2004
Karnam Malleswari Bronze Women's 54kg weightlifting Sydney 2000
Leander Paes Bronze Men's singles tennis Atlanta 1996
Indian hockey team Gold Men's hockey Moscow 1980
Indian hockey team Bronze Men's hockey Munich 1972
Indian hockey team Bronze Men's hockey Mexico City 1968
Indian hockey team Gold Men's hockey Tokyo 1964
Indian hockey team Silver Men's hockey Rome 1960
Indian hockey team Gold Men's hockey Melbourne 1956
KD Jadhav Bronze Men's bantamweight wrestling Helsinki 1952
Indian hockey team Gold Men's hockey Helsinki 1952
Indian hockey team Gold Men's hockey London 1948
Indian hockey team Gold Men's hockey Berlin 1936
Indian hockey team Gold Men's hockey Los Angeles 1932
Indian hockey team Gold Men's hockey Amsterdam 1928
Norman Pritchard Silver Men's 200m Paris 1900
Norman Pritchard Silver Men's 200m hurdles Paris 1900

First Published: Jul 28 2024 | 4:08 PM IST

