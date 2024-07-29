Business Standard
Vandalism hits communication lines in France during Paris Olympics

Marina Ferrari, secretary of state in charge of digital affairs, posted on X that damage in several regions overnight Sunday to Monday affected telecommunications operators

A French police official said at least six of France's administrative departments were affected | (Photo: PTI)

AP Paris
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2024 | 9:27 PM IST

The French government says multiple telecommunications lines have been hit by acts of vandalism, affecting fiber lines and fixed and mobile phone lines as cities around France are hosting events for the 2024 Paris Olympics.
The scale of the impact is unclear, as is whether it has affected any Olympic activities. The vandalism came after arson attacks hit train networks around France on Friday, hours before the Olympics opening ceremony.
Marina Ferrari, secretary of state in charge of digital affairs, posted on X that damage in several regions overnight Sunday to Monday affected telecommunications operators. She said that led to localized impact on access to fiber lines and fixed and mobile telephone lines.
Paris 2024 Olympics organisers would not immediately comment.
A French police official said at least six of France's administrative departments were affected, which include the region around the Mediterranean city of Marseille, hosting Olympic soccer and sailing competitions.
Telecom operators Bouygues and Free confirmed their services were affected. French media reports said lines operated by provider SFR also were hit. The parent company of Free said its teams are mobilised to restore services.

First Published: Jul 29 2024 | 9:27 PM IST

