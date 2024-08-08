The Olympics represent the pinnacle of athletic achievement, where years of relentless training, discipline, and sacrifice are put to the ultimate test for a shot at glory. But what happens when that dream is narrowly missed when the difference between a medal and a fourth-place finish is measured in mere seconds or fractions of a second?

Let us dive in and uncover the story straight from the athletes themselves. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Bruno Fratus, Brazilian swimmer, 35

Fourth in 50m freestyle at London 2012, Bronze at Tokyo 2020

Fifteen years ago, Bruno Fratus missed the podium by just two-hundredths of a second in the 50 m freestyle swimming at the London 2012 Olympics. The disappointment was profound, casting a shadow over his career for the next eight years until he finally secured a bronze medal at Tokyo 2020.

“I was confident, but that fourth place threw me into a place of frustration and disappointment,” Fratus told The Guardian. “But that’s the thing about the Olympics: what’s the line between failure and success? For me, it was two-hundredths of a second.”

The road to redemption was long and arduous. However, Fratus learned to focus on the process rather than the outcome. “I learned to enjoy the process and have fun doing it, and not to focus on the outcome so much. Winning the bronze in Tokyo felt like coming home after a long day at work, wearing tight shoes, and finally getting barefoot: it was the greatest feeling of relief ever.”

Now in Paris as a broadcaster, Fratus is experiencing the Olympics in a new light, free from the pressures of competition. “It’s the most fun I’ve ever had at the Games,” he says, finally able to savour the event he once viewed with a mix of hope and trepidation.

Alison Shanks, New Zealand cyclist (retired), 41

Fourth in women’s individual pursuit at Beijing 2008

Alison Shanks, a latecomer to cycling, found herself unexpectedly in contention for a medal at the Beijing 2008 Olympics after just two-and-a-half years in the sport. However, the pressure of the moment proved overwhelming, and she finished fourth.

“I think the notion of a medal potentially got the better of me. I probably hadn’t really committed to the belief that I was good enough to win because the path there had been so quick. I was thinking: ‘Oh my gosh, the Olympic podium’,” Shanks said.

Despite the disappointment, she focused her energy into winning a world title the following year and gold at the 2010 Commonwealth Games. The individual pursuit event was removed from the Olympics before the London 2012 Games, robbing Shanks of a chance at redemption. “As the years went on, the disappointment grew,” she admits. Yet, the experience laid the foundation for her future career, where she now works to develop New Zealand’s next generation of athletes. “For a long time, it was thought you couldn't have well-being and performance, but actually, you can,” she says, reflecting on the lessons learned from her Olympic journey.

Adam Burgess, British slalom canoeist, 32

Fourth in men’s C1 at Tokyo 2020, silver at Paris 2024



For Adam Burgess, finishing fourth in the men’s C1 canoe slalom at Tokyo 2020 was bittersweet. The challenging course saw many athletes falter, and Burgess was no exception, missing a medal by just 0.16 seconds.

Reflecting on the experience, Burgess recalls the challenging course and the emotions that followed. “It was tough, but in a way, easier to accept because everyone was struggling. My worst nightmare is giving my best and still falling short.”

A coach’s words, “You’ll be proud of this one day,” lingered with him, and it wasn’t until he saw the fourth-place certificate framed by his mother that he felt a sense of pride. That near miss fuelled his determination for Paris 2024, where he approached the race with joy and a deep love for the sport.

Despite making a mistake in his medal event in Paris, Burgess drew strength from his teammate Kim Woods, who had overcome a similar setback. The rush of adrenaline and Olympic spirit helped him push through, and when he saw the final result, he was overwhelmed with joy and elation. Now, Burgess proudly holds a silver medal from Paris 2024. “My mother can keep the fourth-place certificate from Tokyo, but this one’s staying with me.”

Marten Van Riel, Belgian triathlete, 31

Sixth in men’s individual at Rio 2016, fourth at Tokyo 2020, 22nd at Paris 2024



Marten Van Riel’s fourth-place finish in the triathlon at Tokyo 2020 left him hungry for more. But his quest for an Olympic medal ended in disappointment with a 22nd-place finish at Paris 2024.

“Triathlon is a smaller sport, and the Olympics are the only race that truly counts,” Van Riel says. The narrow miss in Tokyo had a profound impact on his career, with the dream of an Olympic medal slipping further from reach. “It’s been difficult, and I felt a bit lost in the village: there’s not really anyone that cares about you, or comes to talk about how you feel. That’s the hard world of sports: you take the medal, and everyone will remember it forever. If you come fourth, no one will," he says.

“I’m pretty sure this was my last Olympics. I don’t know if I can do it all again — put everything on the line to be good one day. It does feel a little bit like a failure, but you have to be realistic,” he adds.

Despite the disappointment, Van Riel remains proud of his journey, even as he contemplates what comes next in his life.

Zuzana Pankova, Slovakian slalom canoeist, 19

Fourth in women's C1 at Paris 2024



At just 19, Zuzana Pankova approached the Paris 2024 Olympics with a clear mindset: focus on what she could control—her performance. She narrowly missed a medal in the women’s C1 canoe slalom, finishing fourth.

“I put everything into the run, but three girls were faster, and that’s the fact,” Pankova says. Despite the near miss, she remains optimistic. “Fourth is the closest you can be without a medal — better than sixth or eighth.”

Pankova’s perspective is shaped by her youth and the camaraderie she found in the Olympic Village, where she realised she was not alone in her struggles. "This is still the highest point of my career, and it was an incredible experience. But there’s still that little thought: “I’ll get it next time’.”