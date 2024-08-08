Neeraj Chopra's olympic gold can get you a free visa, Rs 1 cr scholarship

All eyes are on India's golden boy, Neeraj Chopra. With India’s underwhelming Paris Olympic 2024 campaign, the country is looking to Chopra for redemption. Minutes before midnight on Thursday, Neeraj Chopra will compete in the men’s javelin throw final, aiming to add another gold medal to his collection after his victory in Tokyo 2021.

As the defending Olympic champion, Chopra carries the hopes of millions of Indians, especially after wrestler Vinesh Phogat's unexpected disqualification on Wednesday. Phogat had been a strong contender for gold, making Chopra's performance even more crucial for the nation's morale. From free visas for 'everyone' to flight tickets and Rs 1 crore scholarships, here's how Indians are rallying behind Neeraj Chopra's quest for Olympic gold: Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

'Free visa' if Neeraj Chopra wins gold'





ALSO READ: Paris Olympics: 'Free visa for everyone if Neeraj Chopra wins gold' Last week, Mohak Nahta, founder and CEO of the online visa application platform Atlys, promised a 'free visa to everyone' if Neeraj Chopra wins gold at the Olympics. He said, “I will personally send a free visa to everyone if Neeraj Chopra wins a gold at the Olympics. Let’s go.” This bold promise resulted in a 124% increase in visitors to the Atlys website within a week.

Flight tickets, Rs 1 lakh on Neeraj Chopra's win

Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant also made a promise on social media. He pledged to pick one lucky winner from those who like and comment on his post, giving them Rs 1,00,089 if Neeraj wins gold on Thursday. He also promised flight tickets to the top 10 people who tried to get his attention. "Let's get support from India and around the world for my brother," Pant announced on X.

'Rs 1 crore in honour of Neeraj'

GD Goenka University in Gurugram has pledged to award Rs 1 crore in scholarships to students excelling in sports if Neeraj Chopra secures a gold medal in the Paris 2024 Olympics. Nipun Goenka, Managing Director of the GD Goenka Group, said, "Our Rs 1 crore scholarship in honour of Neeraj Chopra's potential gold medal win at the Paris 2024 Olympics is to support and inspire the next generation of sports stars."

GD Goenka University PhD scholar Divya Jain is also at the Paris Olympics as part of the Indian athletics support team, indicating the university's commitment to holistic athlete support.

An Olympic final doesn’t usually have favourites and Neeraj Chopra is no stranger to this pressure. “In the final, everyone has a different mindset. It will be a good competition,” he told media. After qualifying, he remarked that this was just the start and there was a long way to go.