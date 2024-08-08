Business Standard
Ex-hockey captain Viren Rasquinha details Phogat's disqualification reasons

Rasquinha details Phogat's weight gain following the initial weigh-in and describes the various strategies her team employed to lower it before the final morning weigh-in on the day of her match

Vinesh Phogat

Photo: Reuters

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 3:01 PM IST
Following Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat’s retirement today, former Indian hockey skipper Viren Rasquinha took to social media to explain the disqualification scenario and detailed updates. Rasquinha shared how Vinesh’s weight increased after the first weigh-in and how her team tried all things possible to get the weight down before the morning weigh-in on the day of her gold medal bout.
Rasquinha shared his statement on ‘X’ which read “Dear friends, I am making this statement in my personal capacity. As per the rules of UWW, Vinesh Phogat had to make weight on two days of her 50 kgs women’s wrestling category at the Paris Olympics if she reached the final or was eligible for repechage. She made weight as per rules within 50 kgs on the morning of 6th August.”

Generally, post the morning weigh in, wrestlers have a recovery meal to regain strength and your weight immediately bounces back by 2-3 kgs depending on your regular weight, Rasquinha said. Vinesh’s regular weight is 55 kg.

“On 6th August evening after the semi-final, Vinesh weighed in at 52.7 kgs. Post the semi-final, she did not have any water or food and immediately started on the plan for losing weight for the next day's weigh-in which was scheduled from 7.15 am to 7.30 am Paris time. She and the team did everything possible steam, sauna, static cycling, running, gym etc unfortunately she missed the weight by 100 gms,” he said.

Rasquinha also answered questions about Vinesh’s disqualification and mentioned them in his statement as well. 

Here are a few frequently asked questions that he answered:

1. Why is Vinesh fighting in 50 kg weight category when her normal weight is 55 kg?
Almost all wrestlers the world over fight in a weight category 3-4 kg below their normal weight. Vinesh has been wrestling in the 53 kg weight category for the last 5-6 years. She had ACL Surgery on 17th Aug 2023 and during the rehab period, Antim Panghal won the quota for India in the 53 kg weight category. A country can only send one wrestler per Olympic category if they seal a quota. Post her return to play, Vinesh would have ideally liked to compete in the 53 kg category itself, which was her regular weight category. Vinesh requested transparency on trial dates. However, there was no clarity on the same. So, she decided to go in the 50 kg category and won the quota in the Olympic qualifiers. As you all saw, her choice was right and she did so well in this weight beating the Olympic and World Champion Susaki of Japan and two other wrestlers to make it to the final.

2. Why give weight on two days?

This is as per United World Wrestling (UWW) rules. You have to weigh within your weight category on both days.


3. If Vinesh made the weight on day 1, what was the problem on day 2?

When Vinesh made weight on day 1, she had to have a planned recovery meal post weigh-in to regain some strength. Her weight bounced to 52.7 due to rehydration (even with a very tiny meal). This is also because weight loss is mainly by dehydration. So, the challenge was to now lose that 2.7 kgs until 7.15 am the next morning (about 12 hours). Her semi-final final bout got over around 7pm Paris-time.


4. Could Vinesh and the team have done anything more? Could they have planned weight management better?

The team did everything possible. You cannot practice this in advance as constant weight control for wrestlers puts their health at severe risk and hampers training which is better at an optimum weight as per medical advice. Vinesh and the team did everything possible to try and make weight on day 2. The doctor, nutritionist, coach, CMO, CDM and everyone was with her throughout the night. She did not sleep even for one minute all night. She pushed herself to the limits to make weight. Unfortunately, she just missed the mark.


5. Is there any possibility of sabotage?

Zero chance
 

6. Is there any possibility of an appeal by IOA?
 
That is for IOA to take it up with higher authorities


7. Is there any possibility of legal remedy?

We are exploring those options, but can’t say as of now as I am not an expert on this.


8. Was it an option to not go for the weigh-in and say that she was injured?

Not an option. A player cannot declare herself unfit or sick. This has to be certified by the tournament doctor. If the player misses the weigh-in, then the player gets disqualified.


9. Could we have asked for more time since it was only a matter of 100 grams?

The CMO, CDM strongly requested the officials for this but no leeway was given in this regard.

10. Couldn’t Vinesh have cut off her hair?

She did cut off her hair in the morning before the weigh-in.

While Vinesh has appealed for her to be awarded a shared silver medal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), it is still to be seen whether the wrestler will get what she thinks belongs to her.

First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 3:01 PM IST

