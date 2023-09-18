Apollo Hospitals ties up with MotoGP Bharat to provide medical support

Apollo Hospitals on Monday said it has tied up with MotoGP Bharat Grand Prix to provide medical support for the event.

The capital-based Indraprastha Apollo Hospital would provide support for the first-ever MotoGP event in India to be held between September 22-24 at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

"This partnership is a testament to the diverse strengths that Apollo has to offer to the world," Apollo Hospitals Group Chairman Prathap C Reddy said in a statement.

While the hospital's expertise in hospital-based care is well recognised, expertise in handling complex and critical medical conditions that can arise in the world of motorsports is equal if not better, he added.

Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals is a joint venture between the Government of Delhi and Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd.

Also Read Felipe Massa ready to go to court as he claims was robbed of 2008 F1 title MotoGP Bharat ropes in oil major IndianOil as title sponsor for the event MotoGP Bharat 2023: Schedule, Tickets Price, Registration and Participants Sale of MotoGP Bharat tickets goes live as UP CM receives 1st ticket Signages, non-functional underpasses along e-ways slowing down MotoGP prep Asiad 2023: How India fared in previous editions of the Asian Games MotoGP Bharat expected to create an impact of over Rs 950 crore in India MotoGP Bharat 2023: Schedule, Tickets Price, Registration and Participants Asiad 2023: Akash Deep replaces injured Shivam Mavi in Indian cricket squad Asiad 2023: A look at India's biggest medal prospects for Mission Hangzhou