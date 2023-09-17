close
Sensex (0.47%)
67838.63 + 319.63
Nifty (0.44%)
20192.35 + 89.25
Nifty Smallcap (0.51%)
5865.90 + 29.65
Nifty Midcap (0.28%)
40829.90 + 113.85
Nifty Bank (0.50%)
46231.50 + 230.65
Heatmap

Asiad 22023: Akash Deep replaces injured Mavi in Indian cricket squad

Bengal pacer Akash Deep was on Saturday named as a replacement for injured Shivam Mavi in the Indian men's squad for the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou

Akash Deep replaces Shivam Mavi

Akash Deep replaces Shivam Mavi

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2023 | 11:45 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Bengal pacer Akash Deep was on Saturday named as a replacement for injured Shivam Mavi in the Indian men's squad for the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou.
Mavi is suffering from a back injury and is ruled out of the tournament, the BCCI said in a statement.
The men's cricket competition will take place from September 28-October 8 in a T20 format.
Meanwhile, the women's selection committee named Pooja Vastrakar as replacement for Anjali Sarvani.
Vastrakar was a part of the standby list of players.
Left-arm pacer Sarvani has been ruled out with a knee injury.

Also Read

Indian contingent for Asian Games: Full list of 634 Hangzhou-bound athletes

Asiad 2023: India cricket teams' full schedule, squads, match timings

Asian Games 2023: Gaikwad to lead India in men's cricket - full squad

Indian football teams at Asian Games: Here's how they have performed so far

Asiad 2023: India football squad announced, Sunil Chhetri named captain

Asiad 2023: A look at India's biggest medal prospects for Mission Hangzhou

Asiad 2023: India's golden generation of squash ready for one last dance

Asiad 2023: Watch out for the Indian 'Super moms' competing at Hangzhou

Asiad 2023: Indian women's hockey coach says handling pressure will be key

Asiad 2023: Stimac says certain elements stopped us from having best team

The women's cricket competition will take place from September 19-28 in the T20 format.
Indian men's squad

Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Tripathi, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Shivam Mavi, Shivam Dube, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Akash Deep.
Standbyes: Yash Thakur, Sai Kishore, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda and Sai Sudarsan.
Indian women's squad

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Devika Vaidya, Titas Sadhu, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Minnu Mani, Kanika Ahuja, Uma Chetry (wk), Anusha Bareddy, Pooja Vastrakar.
Standbyes: Harleen Deol, Kashvee Gautam, Sneh Rana, Saika Ishaque.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Asian Games Indian Cricket India cricket team

First Published: Sep 17 2023 | 11:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodaySovereign Gold BondGold - Silver PriceNokia G42 5G Phone LaunchedApple iPhone 15 Series Pre-OrderDelhi Weather UpdateNipah Virus UpdateAsia Cup 2023 Points Table

Companies News

Ashok Leyland, UP govt sign MoU to set up greenfield bus plant in stateTotalEnergies in talks to invest in Adani Green's projects: Report

Election News

Chhattisgarh elections: Delhi CM Kejriwal to visit Chhattisgarh on Sept 16BRS leaders to meet on Friday to discuss special Parliamentary session

India News

Aditya L1 successfully undergoes fourth earth-bound manoeuvre: ISROWe are not going back to licence raj, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Economy News

Banks receive GST notices for use of brand name by branches, subsidiariesIndia's WPI inflation remains in deflation for fifth straight month in Aug
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon