Asiad 22023: Akash Deep replaces injured Mavi in Indian cricket squad

Bengal pacer Akash Deep was on Saturday named as a replacement for injured Shivam Mavi in the Indian men's squad for the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou.

Mavi is suffering from a back injury and is ruled out of the tournament, the BCCI said in a statement.

The men's cricket competition will take place from September 28-October 8 in a T20 format.

Meanwhile, the women's selection committee named Pooja Vastrakar as replacement for Anjali Sarvani.

Vastrakar was a part of the standby list of players.

Left-arm pacer Sarvani has been ruled out with a knee injury.

Also Read Indian contingent for Asian Games: Full list of 634 Hangzhou-bound athletes Asiad 2023: India cricket teams' full schedule, squads, match timings Asian Games 2023: Gaikwad to lead India in men's cricket - full squad Indian football teams at Asian Games: Here's how they have performed so far Asiad 2023: India football squad announced, Sunil Chhetri named captain Asiad 2023: A look at India's biggest medal prospects for Mission Hangzhou Asiad 2023: India's golden generation of squash ready for one last dance Asiad 2023: Watch out for the Indian 'Super moms' competing at Hangzhou Asiad 2023: Indian women's hockey coach says handling pressure will be key Asiad 2023: Stimac says certain elements stopped us from having best team

The women's cricket competition will take place from September 19-28 in the T20 format.

Indian men's squad



Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Tripathi, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Shivam Mavi, Shivam Dube, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Akash Deep.

Standbyes: Yash Thakur, Sai Kishore, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda and Sai Sudarsan.

Indian women's squad



Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Devika Vaidya, Titas Sadhu, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Minnu Mani, Kanika Ahuja, Uma Chetry (wk), Anusha Bareddy, Pooja Vastrakar.

Standbyes: Harleen Deol, Kashvee Gautam, Sneh Rana, Saika Ishaque.