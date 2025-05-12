Brand Virat Kohli to thrive even after retirement from Test cricket

Cricket fans will no longer see Virat Kohli in white overalls on the cricket field, as he announced his retirement from Test cricket on the micro-blogging site Instagram on Monday morning. Brand experts, however, expect his legacy to carry him forward as a strong brand even after this announcement.
“It’s been 14 years since I first wore the baggy blue in Test cricket. Honestly, I never imagined the journey this format would take me on. It’s tested me, shaped me, and taught me lessons I’ll carry for life. There’s something deeply personal about playing in whites. The quiet grind, the long days, the small moments that no one sees but that stay with you forever,” the top-order batsman wrote in his Instagram post.
Kohli, who has captained the Indian team in 68 Test matches—the highest by any Indian player—is regarded as one of the most successful Test captains in India’s history, with 40 wins, 11 draws and 17 defeats. He also led India to its first-ever Test series victory on Australian soil in the Border–Gavaskar Trophy, as per the International Cricket Council (ICC). Additionally, India held the number one position in the ICC Test Team Rankings for five consecutive years (2016–2021) under Kohli’s captaincy.
Punit Khanna, Business Director, ITW Universe, a global sports, entertainment and media consulting firm, said: “He is already a legacy brand and his brand value is too enormous at this point of time, not just from an Indian point of view but from a global perspective as well.”
He added that Kohli is in the league of global sporting icons like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.
Also Read
Khanna explained that Kohli carries a brand value of over ₹1,800 crore commercially and that this value will only increase, as the cricketer now has more time to devote to his business ventures, partnerships and investments. Kohli endorses between 15 and 18 brands, in addition to his own labels such as One8, Wrogn, Nueva and Stepathlon. He also has ownership stakes in FC Goa, Bengaluru Yodhas and Dubai Royals.
“Virat Kohli still comes across as a new-age athlete today. But Virat has created a business. If you see Virat’s portfolio today, he’s surpassed anyone and everyone from the past, definitely,” Khanna noted.
This comes after the cricketer regained his number one spot to become India’s most-valued celebrity with a brand value of $227.9 million in 2023, according to a report released by Kroll in June 2024. Kohli has been India’s most valued celebrity in 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2023, with a persona that combines style, performance and fitness with global appeal.
It is not just cricket—Kohli also dominates over other prominent Indian celebrities with the highest brand value. Sandeep Goyal, Chairman, Rediffusion, said that brand Virat Kohli will continue to hold sway despite his Test retirement.
“Virat has a very robust and impressive brand imprint. That equity will continue to thrive despite his cricket achievements starting to wane. They love his spirit and style. That will not diminish,” he added.
“I think he’s had a few glitches in cricket (Test career), but I think his brand value continues to exist because he’s an indomitable spirit,” said N Chandramouli, CEO of market research firm TRA Research. “He has faced many downs in life, but he’s always come back up. I think that’s what brands will still like him for.”
Both Khanna and Chandramouli agreed that Kohli is in a very different league compared to Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni.
“There’s no limiting factor—from education to sports cars to motorbikes, every brand can partner with him. He showcases resilience, and that is something every brand and also the consumer desires,” Chandramouli added.