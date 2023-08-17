Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.59%)
65151.02 -388.40
Nifty (-0.51%)
19365.25 -99.75
Nifty Midcap (0.25%)
37895.50 + 93.85
Nifty Smallcap (0.22%)
5341.35 + 11.75
Nifty Bank (-0.13%)
43891.35 -55.05
Heatmap

Chess World Cup 2023: How have Indian players created a buzz without Anand?

Five Indians, four men and a woman reached the quarterfinals of the Chess World Cup 2023 being held in Baku, Azerbaijan. This is the first instance where more than one Indian has featured in last 8

Indian chess players that created buzz at the FIDE Chess World Cup 2023. Photo: Twitter

Indian chess players that created buzz at the FIDE Chess World Cup 2023. Photo: Twitter

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2023 | 6:53 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Also Read

Pro Kabaddi auction 2023: Full list of retained players by all 12 PKL teams

Asia Cup 2023 full schedule, match timing, venues, live streaming in India

Cabinet reshuffle: Arjun Meghwal replaces Kiren Rijiju as new law minister

ODI World Cup 2023 ticket sales to begin on August 25; check key dates

Kohli hits a 100 in his 500th match: How did other players do in theirs?

Nike, Adidas bet big on women's World Cup football shirts, merchandise

Indian air pistol team clinches first bronze in World Championship

Pro Kabaddi League 2023 to kick-start on Dec 2; 12-city caravan returns

Difficult to focus on wrestling when sports' future is at stake: Bajrang

Tennis: Novak Djokovic wins first singles match in the US since 2021

Topics : Viswanathan Anand Chess World Cup World Chess Championship CHESS BS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 17 2023 | 6:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesGold-Silver PriceChandrayaan-3Stock to Watch TodayMP BJP Candidate ListChhattisgarh BJP Candidate ListIRE vs IND 1st T20 Playing 11ONGCUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Infosys Foundation announces STEM scholarship for underprivileged girlsAirtel Payments Bank revenue grows 41% to Rs 400 cr in Q1, profit up 143%

Election News

Chhattisgarh Assembly elections: BJP announces first list of 21 candidatesMadhya Pradesh Assembly polls: BJP releases first list of 39 candidates

Technology News

New York bans TikTok on government devices citing 'security concerns'OpenAI acquires start-up Global Illumination to work on ChatGPT, products

Economy News

E-buses to rly track work, Union Cabinet approves Rs 1.18 trillion plansIndia's fuel sales slow down due to monsoon rains, shows prelim data
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon