Pro Kabaddi auction 2023: Full list of retained players by all 12 PKL teams

The players' auction for the 10th edition of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 2023) will take place on September 8 and 9. Ahead of the PKL 2023 auction, all 12 teams have released the list of players retained by them. In the most surprising news, star raider Pawan Sehrawat is not retained by Tamil Thalaivas. Pawan became the most expensive player in the history of the Pro Kabaddi League after Thalaivas bought the raider for Rs 2.26 crore in PKL 2022 auction.

Fazel Atrachali, Maninder Singh, Vikas Kandola, Deepak Niwas Hooda and Mohammadreza Shadloui are the other star kabaddi players who are not retained.

Here is the complete list of players retained by all 12 Pro Kabaddi League teams:

Bengal Warriors retained players

Existing New Young Players



Vaibhav Bhausaheb Garje

R Guhan

Suyog Baban Gaikar

Parshant Kumar

Bengaluru Bulls retained players

Elite Retained Players



Neeraj Narwal

Retained Young Players



Bharat

Saurabh Nandal

Existing New Young Players



Aman

Yash Hooda

Dabang Delhi K.C. retained players

Retained Young Players



Naveen Kumar

Existing New Young Players



Vijay

Manjeet

Ashish Narwal

Suraj Panwar

Gujarat Giants retained players

Elite Retained Players



Manuj

Sonu

Retained Young Players



Rakesh

Existing New Young Players



Rohan Singh

Parteek Dahiya

Haryana Steelers retained players

Elite Retained Player



K. Prapanjan

Retained Young Players



Vinay

Jaideep

Mohit

Existing New Young Players



Naveen

Monu

Harsh

Sunny

Jaipur Pink Panthers retained players

Elite Retained Players



Sunil Kumar

Ajith V Kumar

Reza Mirbagheri

Bhavani Rajput

Arjun Deshwal

Sahul Kumar

Existing New Young Players



Ankush

Abhishek KS

Ashish

Devank

Patna Pirates retained players

Elite Retained Players



Sachin

Neeraj Kumar

Retained Young Players



Manish

Existing New Young Players



Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj

Naveen Sharma

Ranjit Venkatramana Naik

Anuj Kumar

Puneri Paltan retained players

Elite Retained Players



Abinesh Nadarajan

Gaurav Khatri

Retained Young Players



Sanket Sawant

Pankaj Mohite

Aslam Mustafa Inamdar

Mohit Goyat

Akash Santosh Shinde

Existing New Young Players



Badal Taqdir Singh

Aditya Tushar Shinde

Tamil Thalaivas retained players

Elite Retained Players



Ajinkya Ashok Pawar

Retained Young Players



Sagar

Himanshu

M. Abishek

Sahil

Mohit

Aashish

Existing New Young Players



Narender

Himanshu

Jatin

Telugu Titans retained players

Elite Retained Players



Parvesh Bhainswal

Retained Young Players



Rajnish

Existing New Young Players



Mohit

Nitin

Vinay

U Mumba retained players

Elite Retained Players



Surinder Singh

Jai Bhagwan

Rinku

Heidarali Ekrami

Retained Young Players



Shivam

Existing New Young Players



Shivansh Thakur

Pranay Vinay Rane

Rupesh

Sachin

U.P. Yoddhas retained players

Elite Retained Players



Pardeep Narwal

Nitesh Kumar

Retained Young Players



Sumit

Ashu Singh

Surender Gill

Existing New Young Players



Anil Kumar

Mahipal