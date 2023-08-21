Confirmation

Chess World Cup: Praggnanandhaa shocks Caruana, to meet Carlsen in final

Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa stunned world No.3 Fabiano Caruana 3.5-2.5 via the tie-break in the semifinals of the FIDE World Cup chess tournament here on Monday

India's R Praggnanandhaa beat USA's Caruana to seal birth in Chess World Cup final. Photo: Twitter

India's R Praggnanandhaa beat USA's Caruana to seal berth in Chess World Cup final with Magnus Carlsen. Photo: Twitter

Press Trust of India Baku (Azerbaijan)
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2023 | 10:05 PM IST
Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa stunned world No.3 Fabiano Caruana 3.5-2.5 via the tie-break in the semifinals of the FIDE World Cup chess tournament here on Monday.
After the two-game classical series ended 1-1, the 18-year-old Indian prodigy outlasted the highly-rated American GM in a battle of wits in a nerve-wracking tie-breaker.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa R Praggnanandhaa Chess World Cup World Chess Championship

First Published: Aug 21 2023 | 10:05 PM IST

