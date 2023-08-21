Djokovic outlasts Alcaraz in nearly 4-hour battle for title in Cincinnati

Novak Djokovic outlasted Carlos Alcaraz in a thrilling rematch of their Wimbledon final, winning 5-7, 7-6 (7), 7-6 (4) to take the Western & Southern Open.

In a match that lasted 3 hours, 49 minutes, the longest best-of-three sets final in ATP Tour history (since 1990), the No. 2-seeded Djokovic avenged his loss last month to the top-ranked Alcaraz and earned his 95th career title, passing Ivan Lendl for third among men in the professional era, dating to 1968.



Djokovic was playing his first tournament on U.S. soil in two years because of COVID-19 restrictions. He secured his third Cincinnati championship in six years on his fifth match point when Alcaraz went wide with a forehand return.

This was one of the most exciting matches I've ever played in any tournament, the winner of a men's-record 23 Grand Slam titles said during the post-match trophy presentation. It felt like a Grand Slam.

With temperatures hovering near 90 degrees, Djokovic survived the tournament's longest men's match since at least 1990 to become the oldest man to win the championship. Ken Rosewall was 35 when he won in 1970.





Also Read Wimbledon 2023: Djokovic vs Alcaraz live match time, streaming in India Wimbledon 2023: Djokovic one step away of record 24th Grand Slam title Canadian Open: Novak Djokovic opts for rest after Wimbledon final defeat Carlos Alcaraz, new Wimbledon champion after 4.4 hours battle vs Djokovic 23rd Grand Slam wins the GOAT debate for Djokovic, at least statistically Chess World Cup: Praggnanandhaa holds Caruana to draw forces tie-break Shooting World Championships: Sheoran secures India's fifth Olympics quota Antim Panghal determined to shine in Asian Games, World Championships BWF World Championships: Prannoy, Sen and Sat-Chi lead India's medal hunt World U20 Wrestling: Antim Panghal creates history, India win team ch'ship

The rematch of Alcaraz's five-set victory at Wimbledon broke the previous Cincinnati record of 2 hours, 49 minutes, set in 2010 as Roger Federer was beating Mardy Fish. It's the longest three-set match on the men's tour this season by three minutes.

I have so much to say, but I'm not sure that I have the energy, Djokovic said, cradling his trophy. He paused and looked at Alcaraz.

You never give up, do you? he said. I love that about you. I hope we meet in New York. That would be fun well, for the fans, not for me.



@carlosalcaraz #CincyTennis pic.twitter.com/jgWyfWmsof "Boy you never give up.. I love that about you, but...." @DjokerNole

The match was pretty close, Alcaraz said. I'll be back.



I want to congratulate Karolina for an incredible run in this tournament, she added. Hopefully, we'll play more often, and on a bigger stage than this.

Gauff was the tournament's fourth teenage finalist and first since Vera Zvonareva in 2004. She is the first teenage champion since 17-year-old Linda Tuero in 1968.

After a spotty first set that featured a combined five service breaks, including Gauff's double fault on one game point, Gauff gained command over her Czech Republic opponent with a break in the eighth game.

She fought off two break points in the fourth game of the second set and took control with a break in the next game when Muchova sent a backhand wide. While winning the next game, Gauff caught a break with a winner off the net that left her with her left palm on her racket and looking up at the sky as if she was praying in gratitude.

She missed on three match points in the eighth game before closing it out.

When I woke up this morning, the first thing I said was Ouch,' the 26-year-old Muchova said. I knew it was going to be a tough task to win, especially against someone like Coco.

The French Open runner-up will celebrate her birthday on Monday by moving to No. 10 on the WTA rankings.