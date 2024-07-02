Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz opens Wimbledon with straight-set win

Alcaraz, who won his third major championship at the French Open three weeks ago, defeated Novak Djokovic in last year's final on the grass at Wimbledon

Carlos Alcaraz

Alcaraz, who won his third major championship at the French Open three weeks ago, defeated Novak Djokovic in last year's final on the grass at Wimbledon. (Photo: PTI)

AP London
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2024 | 12:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz had goosebumps walking onto Centre Court before his opening match at Wimbledon on Monday, a 7-6 (3), 7-5, 6-2 win over qualifier Mark Lajal.
Lajal proved to be something of a speedbump for Alcaraz, who acknowledged that his 269th-ranked Estonian opponent surprised me a little bit" on Day 1 at the All England Club.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Alcaraz, who won his third major championship at the French Open three weeks ago, defeated Novak Djokovic in last year's final on the grass at Wimbledon but said he was still nervous before Monday's match.
When I walk into the court, I got goosebumps. I remembered last year. It was a great feeling," the 21-year-old Spaniard said in his on-court interview.
But I try not to think about it. It's a new year totally different tournament. I have to be focused on my game just to play at the same level as last year if I want to repeat the same (success) as last year."

Earlier, Aryna Sabalenka and Victoria Azarenka both pulled out of the tournament because of respective shoulder injuries.
Sabalenka, a two-time Australian Open champion, said she was heartbroken to announce her withdrawal after it became clear in a practice session that she wasn't ready.

More From This Section

Dommaraju Gukesh,D Gukesh,Gukesh

Gukesh vs Liren: Singapore wins bid for 2024 FIDE World Championships match

US Open

US Open: Rajawat, Malvika into quarters; Gayatri-Treesa too advance

Kapil Dev

Kapil Dev takes over as President of Professional Golf Tour of India

Bajrang Punia,Bajrang

Nada suspends wrestler Bajrang Punia again, serves him 'notice of charge'

Asian Games 2018, Archery

Indian recurve mixed team clinches bronze medal in Archery World Cup

The No. 3 seed was seen as top contender at the All England Club, which has had seven different women win the title in the last seven years.
Azarenka is also a two-time champion at Melbourne Park.
Ninth-seeded Maria Sakkari was among the early winners on Monday, and said after beating McCartney Kessler 6-3, 6-1 that the women's draw is wide open.
We could name like 20, 25 girls that could win the tournament right now, Sakkari said.
Seventh-seeded Jasmine Paolini, the French Open runner-up last month, got past the first round at Wimbledon for the first time on her fourth try. The Italian beat Sara Sorribes Tormo 7-5, 6-3.
On the men's side, fifth-seeded Daniil Medvedev beat Aleksander Kovacevic 6-3, 6-4, 6-2, and eighth-seeded Casper Ruud defeated Alex Bolt 7-6 (2), 6-4, 6-4. Unseeded Canadian Denis Shapovalov eliminated No. 19 Nicolas Jarry 6-1, 7-5, 6-4.
Also Monday, former Grand Slam champions Coco Gauff and Emma Raducanu were set to play matches at Centre Court.
Raducanu won the 2021 US Open at age 18, but she has been dealing with various injuries since then.
Her scheduled opponent 22nd-seeded Ekaterina Alexandrova withdrew Monday because of illness. Alexandrova was replaced by Renata Zarazua, a lucky loser from the qualifying tournament.
Gauff, who won the US Open last September, closes out the day's schedule in the main stadium against Caroline Dolehide in an all-American matchup.
No. 1-ranked Jannik Sinner is also on Monday's schedule, playing Yannick Hanfmann at No. 1 Court.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Wimbledon

Wimbledon Cup 2024: Alcaraz, Sinner, Swiatek, Gauff taking over tennis

Wimbledon

4 Grand Slam champions get wild cards for Wimbledon; tournament from July 1

Tennis stars Sabalenka, Jabeur rule out Olympics to avoid risking health

Tennis stars Sabalenka, Jabeur rule out Olympics to avoid risking health

India cricket team

25-30% more Indian fans flying across globe for key sporting events in 2024

Amanda Anisimova

Anisimova's comeback on track, reaches the 2nd round in Australian Open

Topics : Wimbledon French Open Tennis Rafael Nadal

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 02 2024 | 12:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVETodays Top stock picksLatest News LIVENEET Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon