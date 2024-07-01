Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Gukesh vs Liren: Singapore wins bid for 2024 FIDE World Championships match

"The Singapore Chess Federation, supported by the Government of Singapore, has won the bid to host the FIDE World Championship Match 2024," FIDE said in a release

Dommaraju Gukesh,D Gukesh,Gukesh

Chennai: FIDE Candidates 2024 winner Grandmaster Dommaraju Gukesh poses for photos after meeting Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, in Chennai, Sunday, April 28, 2024.(Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2024 | 10:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Singapore will host the 2024 World Championship match between India's chess sensation D Gukesh and defending champion Ding Liren from China, FIDE announced on Monday

The development means that Gukesh won't compete on home turf as neither Delhi nor Chennai could secure the hosting rights for the much-anticipated event which will be held between November 20 and December 15.
"The Singapore Chess Federation, supported by the Government of Singapore, has won the bid to host the FIDE World Championship Match 2024," FIDE said in a release.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"After reviewing the bids and inspecting all potential host cities for their venues, amenities, event programs, and opportunities, the International Chess Federation has selected Singapore as the host of the World Championship Match," FIDE added in the release.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Singapore

Singapore gets tough on casinos in new measures to check terrorism funding

Chinese firms

China's AI startups head to Singapore in pursuit of global growth

Akshat Rathee, co-founder of Nodwin Gaming (left) and Michael Haenisch, chief executive officer, Freaks 4U Gaming

Nazara subsidiary to fully acquire Freaks 4U Gaming in deal worth Rs 271 cr

Container port

Congestion at Singapore port shows global ripple impact of Red Sea attacks

Lawrence Wong

Determined to respond to financial crime risks: Singapore PM Wong

Topics : Singapore World Chess Championship CHESS

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 01 2024 | 10:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVETodays Top stock picksLatest News LIVENEET Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon