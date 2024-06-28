Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

US Open: Rajawat, Malvika into quarters; Gayatri-Treesa too advance

Eighth seed Priyanshu Rajawat, who had won the Orleans Masters in 2023, notched up a 21-18 21-16 win over Huang to set up a clash with fourth seed Lei Lan Xi of China

US Open 2023. Photo: US Open Twitter

US Open Super 300 badminton tournament. Photo: (US Open Twitter)

Press Trust of India Fort Worth (USA)
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2024 | 4:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's Priyanshu Rajawat has stormed into the men's singles quarterfinals with a straight-game win over Chinese Taipei's Huang Yu Kai in the US Open Super 300 badminton tournament here.
Eighth seed Rajawat, who had won the Orleans Masters in 2023, notched up a 21-18 21-16 win over Huang to set up a clash with fourth seed Lei Lan Xi of China.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Commonwealth Games bronze medallists Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand also advanced to the women's doubles quarterfinals with a 16-21 21-11 21-19 win over Chinese Taipei's Hsieh Pei Shan and Hung En-Tzu in the second round.
The second seeded Indian pair, who received a bye in the opening round, will next face sixth seeded Japanese Rui Hirokami and Yuna Kato.
Also making it to the last eight is Malvika Bansod, seeded seventh. She beat Czech Republic's Tereza Svabikova 15-21 21-19 21-14 in a women's singles match.
Malvika will face a tough test against third seed Kristy Gilmour of Scotland.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Rain, New Delhi Rain, Waterlooged

LIVE news: Delhi LG VK Saxena holds emergency meeting on heavy rain, waterlogging in Delhi

asteroid

'Planet Killer': All about mountain-sized asteroid that flew close to Earth

airtel bharti airtel

Bharti Airtel follows Jio in raising tariffs, hikes prices by 20%

BSE, Sensex, Indian markets

Stock Market Highlights, June 28: Benchmarks settle lower; Sensex above 79k, Nifty holds 24,000

CMF Phone 1

Nothing confirms MediaTek Dimensity 7300 for CMF Phone 1: Details here

Topics : US Open Tennis China sports Commonwealth Games

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 28 2024 | 4:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVEWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVENEET Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon