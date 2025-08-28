Thursday, August 28, 2025 | 10:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Diamond League 2025 Final LIVE UPDATES: Neeraj aims to regain crown, action begins at 11:15 PM IST
Live

Diamond League 2025 Final LIVE UPDATES: Neeraj aims to regain crown, action begins at 11:15 PM IST

This event marks Neeraj's fourth consecutive appearance in the Diamond League Final, and he will be looking to reclaim the title he won in Zurich in 2022

Diamond League 2025 Final live updates

Diamond League 2025 Final live updates

India’s javelin star Neeraj Chopra is all set to compete in the Diamond League Final 2025 today, August 28, at Zurich’s iconic Letzigrund Stadium. This event marks Neeraj’s fourth consecutive appearance in the Diamond League Final, and he will be looking to reclaim the title he won in Zurich in 2022 after finishing runner-up in 2023 and 2024. The competition will begin at 11:15 PM Indian Standard Time.

Season performance and competitors

Neeraj has had a stellar season so far, competing in just two Diamond League events before the final. He broke the Indian national record with a 90.23m throw in Doha, finishing second, and won the Paris leg with a throw of 88.16m. Neeraj skipped recent legs in Silesia and Brussels to conserve energy for the final and the upcoming World Athletics Championships in Tokyo. This year, he faces stiff competition from top rivals like Germany’s Julian Weber and Grenada’s two-time world champion Anderson Peters.

Event format and stakes

The Diamond League Final is the culmination of a season-long series that features 32 disciplines, where only the top athletes qualify for this winner-takes-all event. The javelin throw is one of the six field events taking place at the Letzigrund Stadium on Thursday evening, while some field events were conducted in a street event in Zurich on Wednesday. The winner receives the prestigious Diamond Trophy and a wildcard entry to the World Athletics Championships. The event will also serve as a crucial warm-up for Neeraj ahead of his world title defense in Tokyo next month.

Diamond League 2025: Javelin throw event starting list

Men’s Javelin Final – Zurich Diamond League 2025
Athlete Country Season Best (SB) Personal Best (PB) World Ranking
Neeraj Chopra India 90.23m 90.23m 1
Andrian Mardare Moldova 82.38m 86.66m 8
Anderson Peters Grenada 85.64m 93.07m 2
Keshorn Walcott Trinidad & Tobago 86.30m 90.16m 7
Julian Weber Germany 91.06m 91.06m 3
Simon Wieland Switzerland 79.33m 79.44m 43
Julius Yego Kenya 84.51m 92.72m 4

Diamond League 2025: Live telecast

Live telecast of Diamond League 2025 will not be available in India.

Diamond League 2025: Live streaming

Wanda Diamond League’s YouTube page will live stream the Diamond League 2025 Final in India.
 
Check all the live updates of Neeraj Chopra’s event at the Diamond League 2025 Final here
10:30 PM

Diamond League Final 2025 LIVE UPDATES: Tournament format

10:20 PM

Diamond League Final 2025 LIVE UPDATES: Top ten best throws of Neeraj Chopra

Rank Throw Competition Date
1 90.23m Doha Diamond League 2025 May 16, 2025
2 89.94m Stockholm Diamond League 2022 June 30, 2022
3 89.49m Lausanne Diamond League 2024 August 22, 2024
4 89.45m Paris 2024 Olympics - F August 8, 2024
5 89.34m Paris 2024 Olympics - Q August 6, 2024
6 89.30m Paavo Nurmi Games 2022 June 14, 2022
7 89.08m Lausanne Diamond League 2022 August 26, 2022
8 88.88m Hangzhou 2023 Asian Games October 4, 2023
9 88.77m Budapest 2023 World Athletics Championships - Q August 25, 2023
10 88.67m Doha Diamond League 2023 May 5, 2023

10:10 PM

Diamond League Final 2025 LIVE UPDATES: Javelin throw event starting list

10:00 PM

Diamond League Final 2025 LIVE UPDATES: Welcome to the live blog

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Diamond League final 2025. India's poster boy for athletics, Neeraj Chopra, is set to feature in the javelin throw final tonight as he looks to grab the Diamond trophy on the night to add to his illustrious achievements so far. 
First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 10:02 PM IST

