Diamond League 2025 Final LIVE UPDATES: Neeraj aims to regain crown, action begins at 11:15 PM IST
This event marks Neeraj's fourth consecutive appearance in the Diamond League Final, and he will be looking to reclaim the title he won in Zurich in 2022
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
India’s javelin star Neeraj Chopra is all set to compete in the Diamond League Final 2025 today, August 28, at Zurich’s iconic Letzigrund Stadium. This event marks Neeraj’s fourth consecutive appearance in the Diamond League Final, and he will be looking to reclaim the title he won in Zurich in 2022 after finishing runner-up in 2023 and 2024. The competition will begin at 11:15 PM Indian Standard Time.
Season performance and competitors
Neeraj has had a stellar season so far, competing in just two Diamond League events before the final. He broke the Indian national record with a 90.23m throw in Doha, finishing second, and won the Paris leg with a throw of 88.16m. Neeraj skipped recent legs in Silesia and Brussels to conserve energy for the final and the upcoming World Athletics Championships in Tokyo. This year, he faces stiff competition from top rivals like Germany’s Julian Weber and Grenada’s two-time world champion Anderson Peters.
Event format and stakes
The Diamond League Final is the culmination of a season-long series that features 32 disciplines, where only the top athletes qualify for this winner-takes-all event. The javelin throw is one of the six field events taking place at the Letzigrund Stadium on Thursday evening, while some field events were conducted in a street event in Zurich on Wednesday. The winner receives the prestigious Diamond Trophy and a wildcard entry to the World Athletics Championships. The event will also serve as a crucial warm-up for Neeraj ahead of his world title defense in Tokyo next month.
Diamond League 2025: Javelin throw event starting list
|Men’s Javelin Final – Zurich Diamond League 2025
|Athlete
|Country
|Season Best (SB)
|Personal Best (PB)
|World Ranking
|Neeraj Chopra
|India
|90.23m
|90.23m
|1
|Andrian Mardare
|Moldova
|82.38m
|86.66m
|8
|Anderson Peters
|Grenada
|85.64m
|93.07m
|2
|Keshorn Walcott
|Trinidad & Tobago
|86.30m
|90.16m
|7
|Julian Weber
|Germany
|91.06m
|91.06m
|3
|Simon Wieland
|Switzerland
|79.33m
|79.44m
|43
|Julius Yego
|Kenya
|84.51m
|92.72m
|4
Diamond League 2025: Live telecast
Live telecast of Diamond League 2025 will not be available in India.
Diamond League 2025: Live streaming
Wanda Diamond League’s YouTube page will live stream the Diamond League 2025 Final in India.
Check all the live updates of Neeraj Chopra’s event at the Diamond League 2025 Final here
10:30 PM
Diamond League Final 2025 LIVE UPDATES: Tournament format
10:20 PM
Diamond League Final 2025 LIVE UPDATES: Top ten best throws of Neeraj Chopra
|Rank
|Throw
|Competition
|Date
|1
|90.23m
|Doha Diamond League 2025
|May 16, 2025
|2
|89.94m
|Stockholm Diamond League 2022
|June 30, 2022
|3
|89.49m
|Lausanne Diamond League 2024
|August 22, 2024
|4
|89.45m
|Paris 2024 Olympics - F
|August 8, 2024
|5
|89.34m
|Paris 2024 Olympics - Q
|August 6, 2024
|6
|89.30m
|Paavo Nurmi Games 2022
|June 14, 2022
|7
|89.08m
|Lausanne Diamond League 2022
|August 26, 2022
|8
|88.88m
|Hangzhou 2023 Asian Games
|October 4, 2023
|9
|88.77m
|Budapest 2023 World Athletics Championships - Q
|August 25, 2023
|10
|88.67m
|Doha Diamond League 2023
|May 5, 2023
10:10 PM
10:00 PM
Diamond League Final 2025 LIVE UPDATES: Welcome to the live blog
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Diamond League final 2025. India's poster boy for athletics, Neeraj Chopra, is set to feature in the javelin throw final tonight as he looks to grab the Diamond trophy on the night to add to his illustrious achievements so far.
