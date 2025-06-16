Monday, June 16, 2025 | 01:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Dream remains the same, stage has changed: Neeraj ahead of NC Classic event

Dream remains the same, stage has changed: Neeraj ahead of NC Classic event

The competition will feature 12 elite javelin throwers from around the world. Chopra will lead the field on home soil but will face tough challenges from a formidable line-up

Stills from Neeraj Chopra's NC classic promotional video

Stills from Neeraj Chopra's NC classic promotional video

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 1:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

With the dream of lifting India’s flag higher than ever still burning bright, former Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra gears up to host a world-class gathering of javelin throwers at the rescheduled Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025, now set for July 5 in Bengaluru. The event, originally slated for May 24, was postponed due to cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan, but the anticipation has only grown since. 
 
Neeraj, in a promotional video released on June 16, said that the Classic is more than just a competition — it's about legacy. In a heartfelt statement, he said that while the dream to make India proud hasn’t changed, the setting now holds deeper meaning as the nation hosts its own marquee athletics event. According to him, each javelin thrown will not just mark distance, but carry the weight of history.
 
 
Check the full video here:
 

Also Read

Neeraj Chopra

Paris Diamond League 2025: Here's when Neeraj Chopra will be in action?

Neeraj Chopra

Neeraj Chopra Classic on July 5, 2025: How to get tickets on District App

Neeraj Chopra

Neeraj wins silver at Memorial Janusza with 84.14m throw, Weber wins gold

Neeraj Chopra

Neeraj Chopra crosses 90-metre mark; throws 90.23 m in Doha Diamond league

Top 20 throws in javelin throw events history

What is the men's javelin throw world record? Full list of highest throws

Star-Studded Field Ready for Battle

The competition will feature 12 elite javelin throwers from around the world. Chopra will lead the field on home soil but will face tough challenges from a formidable line-up that includes some of the sport’s most decorated names.
 
Among the headline competitors are Grenada’s Anderson Peters, a two-time world champion; Germany’s Thomas Röhler, the Rio 2016 Olympic gold medallist; and Kenya’s Julius Yego, a former world champion and Olympic silver medallist. Organisers confirmed that the line-up remains almost unchanged from the original, except for the replacement of Japan’s Genki Dean with Poland’s Martin Konecny.

Home Crowd to Cheer Indian Contingent

India’s hopes don’t just rest on Neeraj. He’ll be joined by Kishore Jena, Rohit Yadav, Sachin Yadav and Sahil Silwal — all aiming to make their mark against top-tier competition. The Indian contingent, bolstered by strong performances on the continental stage, will look to thrive under the energy of a passionate home crowd.
 
Also taking part are Curtis Thompson of the USA, Luiz Mauricio da Silva from Brazil, and Sri Lanka’s Rumesh Pathirage, making this a truly global meet.
 

More From This Section

India women lose to Australia

FIH Pro League 2025: India women lose to Australia 1-2 after late error

IND vs AUS

FIH Pro League Highlights: India slump to 6th defeat against Australia

India vs Australia hockey match

FIH Pro League 2025: India vs Australia live time, date, live streaming

AUS vs IND FIH pro league highlights

AUS vs IND FIH Pro League 2025 HIGHLIGHTS: Australia get 4th win of the season, beat India 3-2;

Australia vs India hockey

FIH Pro League 2025: Australia vs India live time, date, live streaming

Topics : Neeraj Chopra

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 1:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia Covid-19 Active CaseUP BED JEE Results 2025Agniveer Admit Card 2025MHT CET Results 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon