Dream remains the same, stage has changed: Neeraj ahead of NC Classic event

With the dream of lifting India’s flag higher than ever still burning bright, former Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra gears up to host a world-class gathering of javelin throwers at the rescheduled Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025, now set for July 5 in Bengaluru. The event, originally slated for May 24, was postponed due to cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan, but the anticipation has only grown since.
Neeraj, in a promotional video released on June 16, said that the Classic is more than just a competition — it's about legacy. In a heartfelt statement, he said that while the dream to make India proud hasn’t changed, the setting now holds deeper meaning as the nation hosts its own marquee athletics event. According to him, each javelin thrown will not just mark distance, but carry the weight of history.
Check the full video here:
Also Read
Star-Studded Field Ready for Battle
The competition will feature 12 elite javelin throwers from around the world. Chopra will lead the field on home soil but will face tough challenges from a formidable line-up that includes some of the sport’s most decorated names.
Among the headline competitors are Grenada’s Anderson Peters, a two-time world champion; Germany’s Thomas Röhler, the Rio 2016 Olympic gold medallist; and Kenya’s Julius Yego, a former world champion and Olympic silver medallist. Organisers confirmed that the line-up remains almost unchanged from the original, except for the replacement of Japan’s Genki Dean with Poland’s Martin Konecny.
Home Crowd to Cheer Indian Contingent
India’s hopes don’t just rest on Neeraj. He’ll be joined by Kishore Jena, Rohit Yadav, Sachin Yadav and Sahil Silwal — all aiming to make their mark against top-tier competition. The Indian contingent, bolstered by strong performances on the continental stage, will look to thrive under the energy of a passionate home crowd.
Also taking part are Curtis Thompson of the USA, Luiz Mauricio da Silva from Brazil, and Sri Lanka’s Rumesh Pathirage, making this a truly global meet.