Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Paris Diamond League 2025: Here's when Neeraj Chopra will be in action?

Paris Diamond League 2025: Here's when Neeraj Chopra will be in action?

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2025 | 8:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Reigning javelin world champion Neeraj Chopra is confirmed to participate in the Paris leg of the Diamond League 2025, scheduled for June 20 at Stade Sebastien-Charlety, according to Olympics.com. This will be Chopra’s second appearance in this year’s Diamond League series, following his season debut in Doha.
 
The Paris event marks Neeraj’s return to this venue after eight years, his last appearance being in 2017, where he secured a fifth-place finish with a throw of 84.67m. On that occasion, Germany’s Johannes Vetter claimed the top spot with a throw of 88.74m. Although Neeraj was expected to compete in the 2024 edition, he opted to skip it to focus on preparing for the Paris Olympics. 
 
 
Earlier this season, Chopra delivered a record-breaking performance at the Doha Diamond League in May, setting a new Indian national record with a massive throw of 90.23m, surpassing his previous best of 89.94m from the 2022 Stockholm Diamond League. Despite the new milestone, he placed second behind Germany’s Julian Weber, who led with 91.06m.
 
Neeraj’s most recent competition was the Janusz Kusocinski Memorial meet in Chorzow, Poland, on May 23. Battling adverse weather conditions, he managed a best throw of 84.14m on his final attempt to finish second, once again behind Julian Weber, who won with 86.12m.

The Olympic gold medallist began his 2025 season in April with a strong showing at the Potch Invitational Meet in Potchefstroom, South Africa, where he took first place with a throw of 84.52m.
 
Neeraj is also expected to compete at the Golden Spike athletics meet in Czechia on June 24, followed by his participation in the inaugural Neeraj Chopra Classic in Bengaluru, set for July 5.
 
Athletes who accumulate the highest points throughout the Diamond League series will earn a spot in the Diamond League 2025 Final, to be held in Zurich from August 27 to 28.

First Published: Jun 08 2025 | 8:50 PM IST

