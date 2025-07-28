FIDE Women's World Cup Final tie-breaker 2025 LIVE UPDATES: Koneru and Divya's tie-breaker underway

Monday, July 28, 2025 | 02:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Live

After two hard-fought draws between veteran Grandmaster Koneru Humpy and rising star IM Divya Deshmukh, the FIDE Women’s World Cup 2025 are deciding the title with a high-stakes tie-breakers today in Batumi. With neither player managing a victory in the classical games, the final showdown is expected to deliver a tense and thrilling finish as the two Indian chess talents battle it out for the championship title and a $50,000 prize.
 
Humpy, 38, brings with her a wealth of top-level experience and recently advanced through a gripping semi-final tie-break. Her calm under pressure and exceptional endgame skills make her a strong contender in rapid and blitz formats, where both quick thinking and steady nerves are crucial. Meanwhile, 19-year-old Deshmukh has impressed with her bold, attacking style, regularly toppling higher-rated opponents with speed and tactical prowess. 
 
FIDE Women’s World Cup 2025 Final Tie-break Format
 
The tie-break phase will kick off with two rapid games, each with a time control of 10 minutes and a 10-second increment per move. If the match remains undecided, it will proceed to a faster set of two rapid games (5 minutes plus a 3-second increment). Should a winner still not emerge, the players will engage in blitz rounds (3 minutes plus a 2-second increment), repeated in a sudden-death format until the title is claimed.
 
FIDE Women's World Cup 2025 final tie-breaker live telecast: There will be no live telecast of the FIDE Women's World Cup 2025 final tie-breaker in India.
 
FIDE Women's World Cup 2025 final tie-breaker live streaming: The live streaming of the FIDE Women's World Cup 2025 final tie-breaker will be available on FIDE’s official YouTube channel in India.
2:02 PM

Koneru vs Divya Chess Women's World Cup LIVE UPDATES: Advantage Humpy?

Another minor misstep from Divya allows Humpy to widen her edge. She now has the opportunity to target Divya’s rook on g3 with a knight maneuver and potentially gain a pawn.

1:57 PM

Koneru vs Divya Chess Women's World Cup LIVE UPDATES: 19 moves in!

We are 19 moves in as another bishop-for-knight exchange occurs as Divya compels Humpy to activate her queen, then swiftly follows up with a rook attack. Humpy calmly evades the danger.

1:56 PM

Koneru vs Divya Chess Women's World Cup LIVE UPDATES: Humpy attacks!

Humpy advances her knight deep into enemy territory before exchanging it for a bishop. She's aiming to unsettle Divya’s setup, which already features an isolated central pawn.

1:54 PM

Koneru vs Divya Chess Women's World Cup LIVE UPDATES: Tie-break underway!

Divya kicks off the first rapid game of the tiebreaks with Petrov’s Defence. An early exchange of pawns sets the tone, followed by a rapid sequence of moves from both players.
First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 1:52 PM IST

