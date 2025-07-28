Divya Deshmukh trumps Koneru Humpy to clinch maiden FIDE Women's WC title

India’s rising star Divya Deshmukh has etched her name in chess history by defeating veteran compatriot Koneru Humpy to win the FIDE Women’s Chess World Cup 2025. The thrilling final took place in Batumi, Georgia, and was decided in tense tiebreaks on Monday after the two classical games ended in draws.
The 19-year-old Deshmukh showcased remarkable composure and skill under pressure. After drawing the first rapid tiebreak game, she seized her opportunity in the second rapid encounter while playing with the black pieces. Capitalizing on a critical endgame error by the experienced 38-year-old Humpy, Divya steadily increased her advantage and converted it to clinch the title.
Divya Deshmukh ???????? winner of the World Chess Cup and also now a Grandmaster!pic.twitter.com/UNmgiq33qq— Chessdom (@chessdom) July 28, 2025
This victory marks the most significant achievement in Divya’s burgeoning career, highlighting her as one of the brightest young talents in Indian and global chess. By winning the prestigious tournament, Divya also secured her Grandmaster title, a coveted milestone in the chess world. She is now the fourth Indian woman to reach this elite status, joining the ranks of the country’s chess legends.
Koneru Humpy, a seasoned grandmaster with decades of international experience, put up a fierce fight. Her resilience and deep understanding of the game made the match intensely competitive and engaging. However, Divya’s fearless and aggressive style proved decisive in the rapid format, where quick thinking and tactical sharpness are vital.
The FIDE Women’s Chess World Cup final showcased the best of Indian chess, pitting two talented players from the same country against each other on a global stage. Divya Deshmukh’s triumph symbolizes a new generation rising to prominence, promising exciting prospects for the future of Indian chess.
This win not only earns Divya a prestigious title and a significant prize but also establishes her as a formidable force in international chess circles, setting the stage for an illustrious career ahead. FIDE Women’s Chess World Cup Winners and Runner-ups
|Year
|Winner
|Runner-up
|Venue
|2021
|Alexandra Kosteniuk
|Aleksandra Goryachkina
|Sochi
|2023
|Aleksandra Goryachkina
|Nurgyul Salimova
|Baku
|2025*
|Divya Deshmukh
|Divya Deshmukh
|Batumi