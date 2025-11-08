Saturday, November 08, 2025 | 12:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Former No.1 Tai Tzu-ying bids farewell, Sindhu shares touching note

Former No.1 Tai Tzu-ying bids farewell, Sindhu shares touching note

"A beautiful chapter has come to an end. Thank you, badminton, for everything you have given me," Tai Tzu wrote on her Instagram account on Friday

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2025 | 12:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tokyo Olympics silver medallist and women's badminton great Tai Tzu-ying of Chinese Taipei has announced her retirement from the sport, bringing the curtains down on a glittering career during which she won 17 BWF World Tour titles and finished runner-up in 12 tournaments.

The 31-year-old shuttler, known for her artistry and wrist wizardry, cited recurring injuries as the reason behind her decision. Her last BWF title came at the India Open in 2024.

"A beautiful chapter has come to an end. Thank you, badminton, for everything you have given me," Tai Tzu wrote on her Instagram account on Friday.

"Eventually, my injuries forced me to leave the court. I couldn't end my career the way I had hoped, and it took me a while to come to terms with that.

 

"The TTY era has come to an end. But I hope the spirit of TTY stays with you always."  Born in the southern Taiwanese city of Kaohsiung,the former world no. 1 has been battling injuries since last year and has been unable to return to the international circuit. The two-time World Championships medallits said, for now, her focus is simply on embracing the calm after years of relentless travel and training.

"I haven't decided what I'll do next, but for now, I'm going to enjoy a life without alarm clocks," the shuttler wrote.

Among those paying tribute was two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu, one of Tai Tzu's fiercest rivals and most admired contemporaries.

Sindhu who faced the Tai Tzu in some of the most memorable matches of the past decade penned a heartfelt message on X.

"For over 15 years, you were the opponent who pushed me to my limits every single time. Two of the most important medals of my life the Rio 2016 Olympic silver and the 2019 World Championship gold came after playing you in those marathon, heart-stopping matches.

"In Rio, we met in the pre-quarters, and in Basel, it was the quarters and both times I had to dig as deep as I ever have. And of course, you got me back in the 2021 semifinals and denied me an Asian Games gold. I still remember that one with a smile," Sindhu wrote on X.

Sindhu admitted that the Chinese Taipei shuttler always pushed her to her limits on the court.

"I won't hide it: I hated playing you. Your wristwork, your deception, your calm brilliance made me dig deeper than I ever imagined I could. Facing you changed me as an athlete. Park coach will tell you how much we prepared before playing you," Sindhu wrote.

"But beyond the rivalry, we built something truly meaningful. A quiet friendship, a deep respect, and a bond shaped through years of battles that only we fully understand.

"Watching you step away feels like losing a piece of my own journey. The sport will miss your magic, and so will I. It is starting to hit me that my generation of players are slowly beginning to step away, and nothing really prepares you for that," she added.

First Published: Nov 08 2025 | 12:14 PM IST

