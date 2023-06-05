close

French Open 2023: From Medvedev's 'wild' exit to Varillas historic feat

Daniil Medvedev won his first title on clay just before the start of the French Open 2023 and was rated as one of the challengers to Novak Djokovic for the title, but was ousted in the 1st round

Abhishek Singh New Delhi
Daniil Medvedev

Daniil Medvedev (Photo: Twitter/Daniil Medvedev)

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2023 | 11:40 AM IST
Daniil Medvedev, world number two in the latest ATP rankings, said he would want to remain realistic about his chances at the French Open. But the Russain was given a Wild shock in the first round itself. However, he was not the only talking point or shocking exit from this year’s Roland Garros. Here are all the significant happenings of the French Open 2023 so far.
Medvedev beaten in the first round
Medvedev, who won his first ATP 1000 title on clay by beating Holger Runne in the final of the Italian Open 2023, was in for a shock as he was defeated in the first round of the clay court major by Brazillian Thiago Seyboth Wild, who came through the qualifier round and was ranked 172 before the French Open 2023.

Varillas becomes first Peruvian in 26 years to reach last 16
Juan Pablo Varillas, 27, created history by becoming the first Peruvian after Jaime Yzaga to reach the fourth round of a grand slam event. Playing only his second Grand Slam, Varillash earned his first win by beating Chinese, Shan Juncheng in the first round. He then went on to defeat Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut and Polish Hobert Hurkaz, all top-ranked Men’s Singles players, to reach the Round of 16.
The best part of his victories- they all came in five-set thrillers, making him a crowd puller. In the first two matches, he won the last three sets to get ahead. His dream run was ended by Novak Djokovic in the round of 16.
Sebastian Ofner's brilliant run to Round of 16
Apart from Medvedev’s exit, the biggest news has been Austrian Sebastian Ofner’s brilliant run in the French Open 2023. Ofner, 27, made his second French Opener entry, having qualified for the second major of the year in 2022 as well. But unlike in 2022, he went ahead of the first round this time around, beating US man Maxim Cressy.
He beat yet another US Men’s singles player, 24th seed Sebastian Korda in the second round and then Fabio Fognini in the third round to achieve his career-best performance at a major of reaching the last 16. In the 2017 Wimbledon, he reached the Round of 32 where he was beaten by Alexander Zverev.
This time around, he has been beaten by Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Round of 16.
Bad run for top 10 seeded Women singles players
Greece’s highest-ranked Women’s Singles Maria Sakkari, who was world number six in 2022 and seeded eighth at the French Open 2023 lost to 26-year-old Karolína Muchová in the first round itself, to be ousted from the slam where she was a semi-finalist in 2021.
But Sakakari was not the only top 10 player to get a shock, seeded five, the 2022 WTA World Tour Finals winner, French Caroline Garcia was shown the door in the second round by unseeded, Anna Blinkova of Russia.
Topics : French Open Novak Djokovic Tennis sports ATP Rankings

First Published: Jun 05 2023 | 11:40 AM IST

