French Open 2023: From Medvedev's 'wild' exit to Varillas historic feat

Also Read French Open 2023: First time since 2004, Nadal won't play at Roland Garros Nick Bollettieri, man who coached Agassi, Courier, Sharapova, passes away Indian men's cricket team is now the best in the world in all formats Unravelling Chilean poet Pablo Neruda's mysterious death fifty years on Sensex slips 347 pts on profit-taking, Nifty holds 18,500; RIL, SBI dip 2% French Open: Novak Djokovic laments fans who boo him after lengthy win Nadal has arthroscopic surgery for injury that took him out of French Open French Open: Doubles player disqualified for accidentally hitting ball girl French Open 2023: Coco Gauff rallies to beat Andreeva in all-teen showdown French Open: Reigning Wimbledon champ Rybakina pulls out due to sickness

Daniil Medvedev, world number two in the latest ATP rankings, said he would want to remain realistic about his chances at the French Open. But the Russain was given a Wild shock in the first round itself. However, he was not the only talking point or shocking exit from this year’s Roland Garros. Here are all the significant happenings of the French Open 2023 so far.Medvedev, who won his first ATP 1000 title on clay by beating Holger Runne in the final of the Italian Open 2023, was in for a shock as he was defeated in the first round of the clay court major by Brazillian Thiago Seyboth Wild, who came through the qualifier round and was ranked 172 before the French Open 2023.Juan Pablo Varillas, 27, created history by becoming the first Peruvian after Jaime Yzaga to reach the fourth round of a grand slam event. Playing only his second Grand Slam, Varillash earned his first win by beating Chinese, Shan Juncheng in the first round. He then went on to defeat Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut and Polish Hobert Hurkaz, all top-ranked Men’s Singles players, to reach the Round of 16.The best part of his victories- they all came in five-set thrillers, making him a crowd puller. In the first two matches, he won the last three sets to get ahead. His dream run was ended by Novak Djokovic in the round of 16.Apart from Medvedev’s exit, the biggest news has been Austrian Sebastian Ofner’s brilliant run in the French Open 2023. Ofner, 27, made his second French Opener entry, having qualified for the second major of the year in 2022 as well. But unlike in 2022, he went ahead of the first round this time around, beating US man Maxim Cressy.He beat yet another US Men’s singles player, 24th seed Sebastian Korda in the second round and then Fabio Fognini in the third round to achieve his career-best performance at a major of reaching the last 16. In the 2017 Wimbledon, he reached the Round of 32 where he was beaten by Alexander Zverev.This time around, he has been beaten by Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Round of 16.Greece’s highest-ranked Women’s Singles Maria Sakkari, who was world number six in 2022 and seeded eighth at the French Open 2023 lost to 26-year-old Karolína Muchová in the first round itself, to be ousted from the slam where she was a semi-finalist in 2021.But Sakakari was not the only top 10 player to get a shock, seeded five, the 2022 WTA World Tour Finals winner, French Caroline Garcia was shown the door in the second round by unseeded, Anna Blinkova of Russia.