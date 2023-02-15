Indian men's cricket team is now the best in the world in all formats

For the first time in history, the Indian men's cricket team is currently at the top of the rankings in all formats, Test, ODIs and T20. This comes after the team claimed the Number 1 ranking in the latest Test Rankings after defeating the Australian team in Nagpur. The "Men in Blue" were already at the top spot in the other two formats.

With this, has become the first Indian captain in all the formats under whom the team achieved this rare feat.

In Tests, India with 115 points is followed by Australia with 111 points and England with 106 points. England has a chance to improve their ranking if they perform well in the series against New Zealand in the Test series from February 16.

To hold the top spot, India will need to beat Australia in the next Test in New Delhi. This will boost the team's chances of qualifying for the World Test Championship final which will take place in England in June.

India had attained the top ranking in ODIs in January after defeating New Zealand 3-0. Before that, they defeated Sri Lanka in a series 3-0. It currently has 114 points. It is followed by Australia at 112 points and New Zealand at 111 points.

In the T20 format, India has 267 points. It is followed closely by England with 266 points and Pakistan with 258 points.

" has been rewarded for his match-defining ton in Nagpur with a rise from 10th to 8th in the MRF Tyres Men's Test Batting Rankings," said in a statement. All-rounder Axar Patel has jumped six places to 7th in the ICC Men's Test All-Rounder Rankings.

In ICC T20 Batting Ranking, Suryakumar Yadav is first ranked. Ravichandran Ashwin has also jumped several spots and is now at the 2nd spot in the ICC Test Bowling Rankings.

In the ODI bowling rankings, Mohammed Siraj has the top spot.