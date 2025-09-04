Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 points table, team rankings, India next match

India men's hockey team jumped to first place on Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Super 4 points table after forcing a crushing defeat oo Malaysia in their Super four clash at Rajgir Sports Complex in Patna, Bihar. The Super 4 encounters in the continental tournament would resume from Saturday (September 6) after a gap of one day.
Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Super 4 points table
Malaysia slipped second spot on the Super 4 points table after the defeat. India have four points, with one win and a draw. China, who suffered a defeat in their first match, emerged victorious against Korea, who held India for the draw.
|Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 points table
|Pos
|Name
|P
|W
|D
|L
|ScF
|ScA
|PDiff
|Pt
|1
|India
|2
|1
|1
|0
|6
|3
|3
|4
|2
|Malaysia
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|4
|-1
|3
|3
|China
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|1
|3
|4
|Korea
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|5
|-3
|1
Hockey Asia Cup 2025 highest goal scorer
|Hockey Asia Cup 2025 highest goal scorer
|Name
|GS
|FGS
|PCS
|PSS
|PSM
|ANUAR Akhimullah (Malaysia)
|10
|8
|1
|1
|1
|SINGH Harmanpreet (India)
|7
|0
|6
|1
|1
|HAMSANI Ashran (Malaysia)
|6
|6
|0
|0
|0
|SON Dain (Korea)
|5
|4
|1
|0
|0
|ISLAM Ashraful (Bangladesh)
|5
|0
|4
|1
|0
|CHEN Benhai (China)
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|YANG Jihun (Korea)
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|Abhishek (India)
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|SHINOHARA Ryosuke (Japan)
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|DU Shihao (China)
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0