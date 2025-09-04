Thursday, September 04, 2025 | 09:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 points table, team rankings, India next match

Check Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 points table, team rankings of India, China, Malaysia and Korea here. Also find who is the highest goal scorer in the competition

Anish Kumar
Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 9:28 PM IST

India men's hockey team jumped to first place on  Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Super 4 points table after forcing a crushing defeat oo Malaysia in their Super four clash at Rajgir Sports Complex in Patna, Bihar. The Super 4 encounters in the continental tournament would resume from Saturday (September 6) after a gap of one day. 
Malaysia slipped second spot on the Super 4 points table after the defeat. India have four points, with one win and a draw.  China, who suffered a defeat in their first match, emerged victorious against Korea, who held India for the draw.   
 
 
Pos Name P W D L ScF ScA PDiff Pt
1 India 2 1 1 0 6 3 3 4
2 Malaysia 2 1 0 1 3 4 -1 3
3 China 2 1 0 1 3 2 1 3
4 Korea 2 0 1 1 2 5 -3 1

Hockey Asia Cup 2025 highest goal scorer

 
Name GS FGS PCS PSS PSM
ANUAR Akhimullah (Malaysia) 10 8 1 1 1
SINGH Harmanpreet (India) 7 0 6 1 1
HAMSANI Ashran (Malaysia) 6 6 0 0 0
SON Dain (Korea) 5 4 1 0 0
ISLAM Ashraful (Bangladesh) 5 0 4 1 0
CHEN Benhai (China) 5 2 3 0 0
YANG Jihun (Korea) 4 0 2 2 0
Abhishek (India) 4 4 0 0 0
SHINOHARA Ryosuke (Japan) 3 3 0 0 0
DU Shihao (China) 3 0 3 0 0
 

Topics : Hockey News Asia cup hockey

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 8:27 PM IST

