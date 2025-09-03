Wednesday, September 03, 2025 | 09:24 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
US Open 2025: Djokovic storms into SF, beats Fritz 6-3, 7-5, 3-6, 6-4

US Open 2025: Djokovic storms into SF, beats Fritz 6-3, 7-5, 3-6, 6-4

Novak Djokovic will be playing his 53rd grand slam semifinal on Saturday, when he lock horns with second-seeded Carlos Alcaraz

Anish Kumar New Delhi
Sep 03 2025 | 9:19 AM IST

Listen to This Article

24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic booked his place in the US Open 2025 semifinals with a hard-fought four-set victory (6-3, 7-5, 3-6, 6-4) over fourth seed Taylor Fritz of USA at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York on Tuesday morning, overcoming late resistance to seal the win in dramatic fashion.  Djokovic defeated Fritz in a quarterfinal match that ended after over 3 hours to book his place in the US Open semifinals, his 14th appearance at this stage of the tournament. With the win, the Serbian great equals Jimmy Connors’ all-time record for most semifinal appearances in New York.
 
 
Djokovic holds firm despite late drama
 
7th seeded Djokovic looked in control for most of the contest, but Fritz refused to go quietly, saving two match points in the closing stages. However, the American’s hopes ended in heartbreak with a costly double fault, handing Djokovic the passage to the final four.   

Alcaraz awaits in blockbuster semifinal
 
With the victory, Djokovic advanced to yet another Grand Slam semifinal, setting up a much-anticipated clash against second-seeded Carlos Alcaraz. The meeting promises to be a high-voltage encounter, renewing one of tennis’s most gripping rivalries in recent years. A 53rd Grand Slam semifinal awaits Novak Djokovic.
 
A familiar stage for Djokovic
 
The win underlines Djokovic’s consistency at the majors, as he continues to chase yet another Grand Slam title. For Fritz, it was a bitter end after pushing the Serbian deep and momentarily threatening to extend the contest.
 

Topics : Novak Djokovic Tennis News

First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 9:08 AM IST

