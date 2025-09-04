Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 full schedule, India match list live streaming

The Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 will kick off in Gonshu, China on Friday (September 5). The final of the Women's Asia Cup Hockey will be played on September 14. Eight Asian women's hockey team will fight hard for continental glory.
Women's hockey Asia Cup 2025 format
Each team will battle the other three in its group once, with only the top two earning a prized ticket to the Super 4s while the bottom two are pushed into the classification round.
The Super 4s raise the stakes even higher — three matches for each side, every point crucial, and when the dust settles, the standings alone will dictate who marches into the grand final.
Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Groups
In Pool A, China is accompanied by Chinese Taipei, Korea and Malaysia. While Indian team features in Pool B, which also has teams like Japan, Thailand and Singapore.
Pool A: China, Chinese Taipei, Korea, Malaysia
Pool B: India, Japan, Thailand, Singapore
Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 full schedule
|Women’s Hockey Asia Cup 2025 timetable- full list of matches
|Date
|Match
|Group
|Time (IST)
|September 5, Friday
|Japan vs Singapore
|B
|09:45:00
|September 5, Friday
|India vs Thailand
|B
|12:00:00
|September 5, Friday
|Korea vs Chinese Taipei
|A
|14:15:00
|September 5, Friday
|China vs Malaysia
|A
|16:30:00
|September 6, Saturday
|Thailand vs Singapore
|B
|14:15:00
|September 6, Saturday
|Japan vs India
|B
|16:30:00
|September 7, Sunday
|Malaysia vs Chinese Taipei
|A
|14:15:00
|September 7, Sunday
|Korea vs China
|A
|16:30:00
|September 8, Monday
|Thailand vs Japan
|B
|09:45:00
|September 8, Monday
|India vs Singapore
|B
|12:00:00
|September 8, Monday
|Malaysia vs Korea
|A
|14:15:00
|September 8, Monday
|China vs Chinese Taipei
|A
|16:30:00
|September 10, Wednesday
|M13: 3rd Pool A vs 4th Pool B (5/8th Place)
|Classification
|09:45:00
|September 10, Wednesday
|M14: 3rd Pool B vs 4th Pool A (5/8th Place)
|Classification
|12:00:00
|September 10, Wednesday
|M15: 1st Pool B vs 2nd Pool A
|Super 4s Pool
|14:15:00
|September 10, Wednesday
|M16: 1st Pool A vs 2nd Pool B
|Super 4s Pool
|16:30:00
|September 11, Thursday
|M17: 4th Pool B vs 4th Pool A (5/8th Place)
|Classification
|09:45:00
|September 11, Thursday
|M18: 3rd Pool B vs 3rd Pool A (5/8th Place)
|Classification
|12:00:00
|September 11, Thursday
|M19: 2nd Pool B vs 2nd Pool A
|Super 4s Pool
|14:15:00
|September 11, Thursday
|M20: 1st Pool B vs 1st Pool A
|Super 4s Pool
|16:30:00
|September 13, Saturday
|M21: 3rd Pool A vs 4th Pool A (5/8th Place)
|Classification
|09:45:00
|September 13, Saturday
|M22: 4th Pool B vs 3rd Pool B (5/8th Place)
|Classification
|12:00:00
|September 13, Saturday
|M23: 2nd Pool B vs 1st Pool B
|Super 4s Pool
|14:15:00
|September 13, Saturday
|M24: 1st Pool A vs 2nd Pool A
|Super 4s Pool
|16:30:00
|September 14, Sunday
|M25: 3rd 5-8th Pool vs 4th 5-8th Pool (7/8th Place)
|Classification
|08:30:00
|September 14, Sunday
|M26: 1st 5-8th Pool vs 2nd 5-8th Pool (5/6th Place)
|Classification
|11:00:00
|September 14, Sunday
|M27: 3rd Super4s vs 4th Super4s (3/4th Place)
|Classification
|13:30:00
|September 14, Sunday
|M28: 1st Super4s vs 2nd Super4s (Final)
|Final
|17:30:00
Women’s Asia Cup 2025: Indian hockey squad
Goalkeepers: Bansari Solanki, Bichu Devi Kharibam
Defenders: Manisha Chauhan, Udita, Jyoti, Suman Devi Thoudam, Nikki Pradhan, Ishika Chaudhary
Midfielders: Neha, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Salima Tete (captain), Sharmila Devi, Lalremsiami, Sunelita Toppo
Forwards: Navneet Kaur, Rutaja Dadaso Pisal, Beauty Dungdung, Mumtaz Khan, Sakshi, Sangita Kumari
Women's Asia Cup 2025 hockey start date, India hockey match live timing and streaming
When will the Women's Asia Cup 2025 hockey start?
Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 will kick-start on September 5 (Friday).
Where will the Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 take place?
The Women's Hockey Asia Cup will be hosted by the city Gonshu in China.
When will the Indian women's hockey team be in action during the Asia Cup 2025?
The Indian Women's hockey team will be in action on September 5, September 6 and September 8.
What will be the live match timings of India hockey matches during the Asia Cup 2025?
The two matches - on Sept 5 and 8 - against Thailand and Singapore will take place at 12 PM IST, while India's second match will begin at 4:30 PM IST.
How to watch the live streaming of Asia Cup matches in India?
Hockey fans can watch the India hockey matches live on Watch.Hockey by taking a subscription. Fans can checkout the live coverage on Business-Standard.com.