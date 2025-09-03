Wednesday, September 03, 2025 | 03:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Sports / Other Sports News / US Open 2025 Day 11 live streaming: Sinner, Swiatek continue Q/F action

On Day 11, top seed Jannik Sinner meets Lorenzo Musetti in a much-anticipated all-Italian marquee US Open 2025 men's singles quarterfinal clash

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 3:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The US Open 2025 will conclude its quarterfinal stage at Arthur Ashe Stadium today. Four singles clashes — two from the men’s draw and two from the women’s — will headline the day, featuring some of the tournament’s biggest contenders and intriguing underdog stories.
 
Jannik Sinner continues his quest for a breakthrough Grand Slam, while Lorenzo Musetti looks to upset the top seed. On the women’s side, Amanda Anisimova aims to challenge Iga Swiatek’s dominance, while Karolina Muchova faces Naomi Osaka in a clash of styles. High stakes, contrasting styles, and familiar rivalries promise compelling contests. 
 

Men’s singles matches

Felix Auger-Aliassime takes on Alex de Minaur in a fascinating duel between two seasoned competitors. Auger-Aliassime has shown strong form, but de Minaur’s consistency and resilience make him a tough opponent. Later, top seed Jannik Sinner meets Lorenzo Musetti in a much-anticipated all-Italian clash. Sinner’s aggressive baseline play will test Musetti’s creative shot-making and flair. Both matches offer contrasting storylines: experience meets youthful energy in captivating quarterfinal showdowns.

Women’s singles matches

Iga Swiatek opens the women’s quarterfinal schedule against Amanda Anisimova. Anisimova’s fearless hitting contrasts with top seed Swiatek’s precision and tactical expertise, setting up a gripping contest. In the evening session, Karolina Muchova faces Naomi Osaka. Muchova’s all-court game will be tested against Osaka’s powerful groundstrokes and speed. Both ties highlight the depth and variety of the women’s field as the tournament reaches its final stages.

US Open 2025 full schedule for Day 11

Time Court Event Player 1  Player 2
9:00 PM Arthur Ashe Stadium Men's Singles QF Felix Auger-Aliassime  Alex de Minaur 
Not before 10:30 PM Arthur Ashe Stadium Women's Singles QF Amanda Anisimova  Iga Swiatek 
4:30 AM (Sep 4) Arthur Ashe Stadium Women's Singles QF Karolina Muchova  Naomi Osaka 
Upcoming Arthur Ashe Stadium Men's Singles QF Jannik Sinner  Lorenzo Musetti 

US Open 2025 Day 11 live streaming and telecast details

When will Day 11 action of US Open 2025 begin? 
The Day 11 action of US Open 2025 will begin at 9 PM IST on September 3 and will run till early morning of September 4.
 
Who will Alex de Minaur face in his US Open 2025 men’s singles quarterfinal match? 
Alex de Minaur will face Felix Auger-Aliassime in his US Open 2025 men’s singles quarterfinal match.
 
Who will Iga Swiatek face in her US Open 2025 women’s singles quarterfinal match? 
Iga Swiatek will face Amanda Anisimova in her US Open 2025 women’s singles quarterfinal match.
 
Who will Naomi Osaka face in her US Open 2025 women’s singles quarterfinal match? 
Naomi Osaka will face Karolina Muchova in her US Open 2025 women’s singles quarterfinal match.
 
Who will Jannik Sinner face in his US Open 2025 men’s singles quarterfinal match? 
Jannik Sinner will face Lorenzo Musetti in his US Open 2025 men’s singles quarterfinal match.
 
Where to watch live telecast of US Open 2025 Day 11 matches in India? 
Star Sports will provide the live telecast of US Open Day 11 matches in India.
 
Where to watch live streaming of US Open 2025 Day 11 matches in India? 
JioHotstar, through their app and website, will provide the live streaming of US Open Day 11 matches in India.

Topics : US Open Tennis

First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 3:10 PM IST

