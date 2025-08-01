Friday, August 01, 2025 | 07:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Other Sports News / India's men and women team qualifies for 2026 World TT Championships

India's men and women team qualifies for 2026 World TT Championships

Only 16 coveted Asian quota spots were available per gender. Four regional champions from Central Asia, South Asia, South-East Asia, and West Asia secured direct qualification for the WTTC

Table Tennis

Table Tennis

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 7:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian men's and women's table tennis teams have booked their places for the prestigious World Table Tennis Championships (WTTC) in London after a stellar show at the 2025 South Asia Regional Championships held in Kathmandu.

Only 16 coveted Asian quota spots were available per gender. Four regional champions from Central Asia, South Asia, South-East Asia, and West Asia secured direct qualification for the WTTC -- one of the most prestigious events in the international calendar.

Both the Indian teams emerged undefeated in the five-nation round-robin format, reaffirming their supremacy in the South Asian region.

The men's team comprising Akash Pal, Ronit Bhanja, Anirban Ghosh, P B Abhinand and Divyansh Srivastava defeated Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, and Maldives with identical 3-0 wins.

 

The women's team, led by Krittwika Sinha, Selenadeepthi Selvakumar, Taneesha Kotecha, Sayali Wani, and Syndrela Das produced an equally commanding show to register comprehensive 3-0 victories over the same four opponents.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Coco Gauff

Gauff battles through 14 double-faults to reach next round in Montreal

Divya Deshmukh

I'm an aggressive player, don't feel pressure: Chess champ Divya Deshmukh

Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen

F1 champion Max Verstappen to stay at Red Bull for 2026, confirms extension

Lakshya Sen, Lakshya

Tharun and Lakshya Sen advance to Macau Open quarterfinals with big wins

Divya Deshmukh

GM Divya says she focused on performance, blocked out distractions

Topics : sports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 7:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodaySri Lotus Developers IPOSuzlon Energy Share PriceGold and Silver Rate TodayFD RatesTrump New Tariffs ListSchengen VisaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon