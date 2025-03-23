Sunday, March 23, 2025 | 03:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
McLaren's Oscar Piastri takes F1 Chinese GP win, pips teammate Lando Norris

Last Updated : Mar 23 2025 | 3:18 PM IST

McLaren driver Oscar Piastri has cruised to his maiden Chinese Grand Prix win from pole position with the Australian untouchable ahead of his teammate Lando Norris as the pair completed McLaren's milestone 50th one-two placing in Formula 1.

Piastri, who took his maiden pole position on Saturday, got a great start in Sunday's race to lead into the first corner, as Norris passed Russell for second.

The Australian then slowly stretched his legs in an untroubled drive for his third career win.

Norris had a trickier afternoon to earn his runner-up spot - with the Brit having to pass Mercedes' George Russell and Williams' Alex Albon after his stop. He then trailed his teammate to the checkered flag, though in the closing stages had to deal with a worsening brake pedal issue that threatened him finishing the race.

 

Russell completed the podium, his second-straight for the season.

Last year's race winner, Red Bull's Max Verstappen took fourth from Ferrari's Charles Leclerc in the closing laps, with the Mongasque's race compromised by lap one contact with his Scuderia teammate Lewis Hamilton that sheared the left-front endplate from his front wing which hampered his car's aerodynamics throughout the race.

Hamilton, who took Saturday's Sprint race for his first victory for Ferrari, was in sixth place.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 23 2025 | 3:18 PM IST

